Freshman Georgia Southern offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins dies at 18

Jordan Wiggins has died at 18 years old. (Courtesy/Georgia Southern)

Georgia Southern freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins has died. He was 18 years old.

The school confirmed Wiggins death in a statement Monday evening.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The Georgia Southern athletics department has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates.”

Cause of death not disclosed

Georgia Southern did not provide any details on Wiggins’ death, and a cause of death has not been reported. The school promised to provide more information as it becomes available.

Wiggins played in high school at Godby High in Tallahassee, Florida. According to his Georgia Southern bio, Wiggins planned to major in electrical engineering and was named the Capital Outlook’s Youth of the Year for his work on and off the field in Tallahassee.

More from Yahoo Sports: