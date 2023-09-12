Freshman firepower: 8 new players to watch in Northeast Florida high school football

For these Jacksonville-area athletes, it's never too early to make an impression on the gridiron.

At an age when most high school students are still getting used to their routines at their new schools, several Northeast Florida players are delivering a freshman-season impact as the football season passes the one-quarter point.

Just how big is that impact? Think a 150-yard rushing performance, or three sacks in the first three weeks.

And while it's still far too early for a full projection of football freshmen — some of the area's future recruiting gems in the 2027 class might still be on junior varsity squads across the First Coast — the highlights from these newcomers are well worth watching.

They've got a lot of football still to come, but here are several of the freshmen who have already made their presence felt in their first month on the high school gridiron.

Sneak preview: 10 Class of 2026 prospects to watch in Northeast Florida football recruiting

Iyen Addison, Clay

Position: Running back

Notable: Quick and elusive, Addison (5-7, 150) is averaging close to nine yards per carry for the Blue Devils. He rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on Sept. 1 against Ridgeview, and added 87 more yards and another score Friday at Orange Park.

Troy Butler, White

Ed White linebacker Troy Butler (32) records a sack against Sandalwood on Sept. 1.

Position: Linebacker

Notable: He's already excelling on a Commanders defense that's traditionally among the Gateway Conference's best. The numbers so far: a team-high 28 tackles, five for loss, three sacks, a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery.

Mike Conner, Oakleaf

Position: Wide receiver

Notable: Oakleaf has played only one game because of Hurricane Idalia and a scheduled bye, but Conner made his high school debut a memorable one. With five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns against Orange Park, he quickly climbed high on the list of Clay County receivers entering this week's meeting with Fleming Island.

'25 Alive: Jacksonville-area juniors rocket up football recruiting boards for 2025 class

Bryce Daniels, Keystone Heights

Position: Offensive line

Notable: It's never easy to win a starting O-line job as a freshman, but the 290-pound Daniels has done exactly that for Keystone. He received his first college offer from Florida Atlantic while still in middle school.

Jaidan Delaune, Riverside

Position: Quarterback

Notable: Delaune, who has split time with junior Glenn Foreman III for the 2-1 Generals, has completed 13 of 23 passes for 266 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Cory Mathews, Sandalwood

Position: Linebacker

Notable: An all-around athlete on defense, Mathews has nailed down an instant role for the Class 4M Saints. He racked up 14 tackles in Sandalwood's first two games against Ribault and White.

Malik Morrison, Baldwin

Baldwin quarterback Malik Morrison (17) throws a pass against Bradford in a Sept. 2 game.

Position: Quarterback

Notable: A two-sport athlete — he also lines up on the baseball diamond in B-Town — Morrison immediately won the starting job for a reigning district champion, no easy feat. So far, he's passed for 228 yards on an offense that includes a sophomore receiver of note in Kelvin Brown.

Connor Winn, Bartram Trail

Position: Tight end

Notable: Winn is in elite recruiting territory: Before his first high school varsity game, he had already picked up a major college offer from Rutgers. An imposing target at 6-3 and 220 pounds, he caught his first varsity touchdown pass in Week 2 against Daytona Beach Seabreeze on a 35-yard strike.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football 2023: Northeast Florida early freshman recruits