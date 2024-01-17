How this freshman emerged as a key starter for an Athens-area basketball team

Inserting a 14-year-old freshman point guard into the varsity starting lineup could be labeled a brave choice — one many coaches would likely prefer not to make. Except for Oconee County girls' basketball coach Katie David.

Eliza Oechsle came to Oconee County High School in the fall aiming to have a normal freshman year on the basketball team. Learning from veterans like junior guard Julie Azeltine and junior center Elizabeth Wynn. But then the Warriors found themselves without a key player, who left to focus on soccer for her senior year.

As a young team, David didn't have many options. So she put Oechsle to the task.

"I would love to say I'm surprised, but I'm not," David said. "I've been watching Eliza for a long time. I think they moved here from Indiana when she was in third grade, and we met her the week they moved here. I knew immediately that she was talented and already just had a gift for the court."

David described Oechsle with three words: composed, coachable and crafty. It's a testament to how much time and preparation she's put into her work, David said.

"Eliza is really mature," David said. "Her composure, ... she's easy. You can't really rattle her. She's so coachable, in that, when she makes a mistake, she doesn't take constructive criticism personal, she takes it as a challenge. And she's very crafty with the ball."

Oechsle is a point producer, averaging 9.5 per game. She scored 11 in the Warriors win over Stephens County last week.

She picked up two quick fouls and sat on the bench the majority of the first half, but when she came back, she handled the pressure and helped her team to the victory, even when Stephens County had her pinned down with two defenders. Tiny but mighty is a good way to describe the 2027 graduate.

"She's been seeing the pressure" David said. "She's our primary ball handler all the time, and this was our 16th game, so she's had to flex that muscle all season. She's getting to where I think she's able to really handle that pressure."

David says Oechsle is an all-around player who adds versatility to the roster. She's able to play shooting guard and small forward, she can defend to a caliber above what she gives herself credit for and her basketball IQ is expansive. It helps that she comes from a family with two older, basketball playing brothers. David said that Oechsle has shocked teams with the way she commands the court and uses pace to get to the bucket.

"She knows how to handle the ball, she can drive in and kick out when she needs to and she knows what to do," Azeltine said. "She's a baller."

It was nerve-wracking at first, but also exciting, and with postseason rapidly approaching, Oechsle has become comfortable within the team dynamic and on the court. She's finding the challenge to be fun, rewarding even, as she learns how to gel with the other nine girls on David's varsity roster.

"It's one play at a time," she said, "and I just try to do my best."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Eliza Oechsle emerges as key for Oconee County girls basketball