Freshman defensive lineman Wilky Denaud enters the transfer portal

After spending just one season on the Plains, defensive lineman Wilky Denaud has decided to enter the transfer portal. He did not play as a true freshman.

Denaud was a four-star prospect coming out of Fort Pierce, Florida, and is the first member of Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class to enter the portal. He was the No. 417 overall player and No. 49 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking.

He is the ninth Tiger to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season and the third along the defensive line, joining fellow reserves Stephen Johnson and Enyce Sledge. You can keep up with all of Auburn’s outgoing transfers HERE.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire