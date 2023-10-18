Freshman defensive back Jonas Duclona working up ranks of Wisconsin football

MADISON – Freshman = fresh meat.

That was one of the thoughts going through Jonas Duclona’s mind when he took the field in the fourth quarter of Wisconsin’s victory over Rutgers earlier this month. The first-year cornerback was getting his first snaps on defense. He was replacing Ricardo Hallman, who earlier in the afternoon returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown.

Duclona was sure his presence would be noticed.

“They’re going to see how good you are,” he said. “They’re going to test you.”

Rutgers did.

Duclona one of three true freshmen in the Badgers two-deep

Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt challenged the 5-foot-10, 188-pound native of Naples, Florida, on a second-and-10 play from the UW 19. Duclona won the battle against JaQuae Jackson, never letting the senior get inside position while using the sideline as an extra defender on a ball thrown into the end zone.

It was the first test under fire for a player who has emerged as one of the team’s top true freshmen and someone who could become more of a factor as the season wears on.

There are only three true freshmen in Wisconsin’s two-deep: tight end Tucker Ashcraft, punter Atticus Bertrams and Duclona, who backs up Hallman at field corner.

The Badgers rotate players at most of positions in the secondary, but Hallman, rarely leaves the field. He has played so well that Duclona hasn’t needed to be thrown into action too quickly.

The kid, however, is making an impression.

“The experience he got in a game that was still a game and guys were still taking shots, is going to bode well for him and us in the future, whether that’s in the next 6-8 weeks or that doesn’t happen to be as much this year as next,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. “But (he’s) definitely a guy who’s got a bright future. I feel like if we need him, he’s got some experience now and wouldn’t hesitate to put him in the game.”

The hiring of Luke Fickell was key to Duclona's decision to come to Wisconsin

Fickell’s and Duclona’s relationship goes back to the coach’s days at Cincinnati. Duclona was a Cincinnati recruit, who decommitted and joined Fickell at UW.

Duclona is a graduate of Naples High School in Florida, the same high school as UW running back Chez Mellusi. Duclona made 40 tackles, 33 solos, as a senior while intercepting two passes and breaking up seven total.

He enrolled in Wisconsin last winter. The experience gave him a jump start on adjusting to the weight training and the speed of the college game. He dove into the playbook, building confidence as his understanding of the schemes increased.

The experience also gave him a front-row view of the mentality he needed to bring to the field.

“You’ve really got to be (focused) because everyone is serious about what they’re doing here so you can’t be like a little kid coming in,” he said. “You’ve got to develop your mindset, getting down and working and being focused.”

Most of Duclona's in-game work has come on special teams. He has one tackle, which he recorded, against Rutgers.

“It felt great being out there,” he said. “It felt like a practice with a bigger crowd, really because I’ve been preparing since fall camp for it. When I go out there I have to make the best of my opportunities, so I took advantage of the time I got.”

The loss to Iowa marked his fifth appearance of the season, pushing him past the threshold for maintaining his freshman eligibility. That’s fine with him.

“I feel great about that because we have a long stretch of football still,” he said. “Anything can happen, so I’ve got to be prepared for my time. Anything can happen during the season, so I’ve got to keep preparing and what’s next I’ll take it from there.”

