Freshman defender tore ACL in South Carolina’s latest scrimmage, Shane Beamer says

The Gamecocks will be without one of their young defensive backs after USC football’s second team scrimmage of the spring.

South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer said following the Gamecocks’ second scrimmage on Saturday, redshirt freshman defensive back Zahbari Sandy tore an ACL.

Sandy saw limited action last season, making appearance against Furman and Georgia in Week 2 and 3 but didn’t record any statistics. He joined the Gamecocks in August after graduating from St. John’s College in Washington D.C.

Beamer said he’s “doubtful” of Sandy’s return for the start of the season. An ACL tear typically takes nine months or more to recover from.

Sandy was named the fifth-best player in D.C. and the 69th best cornerback in the U.S. during his high school recruit.

The Gamecocks’ annual spring game is 7 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.