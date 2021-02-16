Freshman DeAngelo giving Fairmont State women major boost

Feb. 16—FAIRMONT — In her first collegiate game, Fairmont State freshman Alyssa DeAngelo played just 12 minutes. But over that short stint, DeAngelo flashed enough signs that revealed a much grander arrival to the college scene.

DeAngelo produced a fairly modest seven points, three rebounds and two assists in a 70-60 home loss to West Liberty, but shot 3-of-4 from the field that day and finished as the Falcons' second leading scorer behind only star senior guard Sierra Kotchman.

"We thought Alyssa was going to be really good whenever she came in," Fairmont State head coach Stephanie Anderson said. "She has a very high IQ for the game, and she knows the game."

Since the opener, DeAngelo, who was a 1,000-point scorer in high school at Thomas Jefferson High just outside of Pittsburgh, has scaled up her night-to-night impact another notch or two and has emerged into a budding two-way contributor for the Falcons. In the first 11 games of her college career, DeAngelo is averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 rebounds a game on 41.8% shooting while getting to the foul line just a tick under six times a game.

"It has a lot to do with just being comfortable," DeAngelo said. "Coming in as a freshman, you don't know what to expect. I think it's just been me getting more comfortable as the games go on."

DeAngelo's numbers — while sturdy overall and very impressive for a true freshman — however, don't exactly capture just how useful of a player she's been for the Falcons as a reserve off the bench. Watch DeAngelo play and the thing that pops is just how harmonious and agreeable the overall makeup of her game; her skill set oozes the type of malleability and practicality that allows her to fit into a wide range of possible lineup constructions and player hierarchies with the Falcons.

DeAngelo most noticeably packs a ton of off-the-bounce oomph no matter what position or role she's in, and she's serviceable as a spot-up option, even though her shot has yet to come around at the college level, where she's shooting just 7-of-26 (26.9%) from 3 in 11 career games.

"Something I definitely need to work on is shooting and getting that confidence back, because I feel like on this team, I'm a big driver, but I have to be a threat in every aspect," she said.

On defense, DeAngelo is a scrapper with the mobility and athleticism to defend serviceably across almost the entire positional spectrum 1-through-5. She's especially an asset on that end when playing in the frontcourt, as her quick feet and agility are more akin to a guard's — which she played almost exclusively in high school — and allow her to successfully come out high to defend ball screens and then recover in rotation or on a switch in the Falcons' aggressive defensive scheme.

She's plucked 16 steals in 11 games this season for the Falcons, the second most on the team, and the only player in front of her — Katy Darnell with 18 steals — has played almost 75 more total minutes. Against bigger, ball teams with hefty frontlines, DeAngelo may be a bit small to be masquerading as a 4, but Fairmont State is accustomed to giving up size at the frontcourt spots. They've cobbled together interior defense and paint protection with collective speed and range rather than intimidating size or weak side shot blocking, and DeAngelo fits with that ideology.

"I think that as a freshman, it's just about growing confidence, and she's growing confidence more and more each game. That's huge for her," Anderson said. "We're extremely pleased."

In Fairmont State's most recent contest — an 87-82 home loss to Wheeling on Saturday — DeAngelo may have put together her best performance yet in the college ranks as she erupted for 23 points on 8-of-14 from the field and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line in 34 minutes off the bench.

"I felt like I was really seeing my drives — I can kind of sense when the help is going to be there and when it's not," DeAngelo said after the game. "And honestly, my teammates kind of got me going — we needed something off the bench, so I tried to give that to them, and any time I do anything, they're there to support me."

Indeed, it was further evidence of DeAngelo's offensive handiness, as she — like so many college players making the jump from high school — continues to navigate the shift of going from a team's go-to scorer and top-tier star as a high school senior, to a more complementary player as a college freshman. As a member of the Falcons, she's made her name as a quick-twitch driver and penetrator, a swift reactor who thrives in deciphering the game's ever-precious and split-second dribble-pass-shoot decision vortex.

"Definitely for me on this team, it's about being a good driver. My teammates like Sierra (Kotchman) are good shooters, so I get to the hoop pretty easily, and if someone is there, I always have someone to kick out to," she said. "College definitely changes (the decision-making process); when I walked in, I wouldn't say I was moving that fast, but my teammates push me every practice so they've helped me get to where I am for sure."

DeAngelo showcased that nifty and assertive off-the-bounce verve from the moment of her Fairmont State debut a month ago, but even in the short time since, she's made strides in that area. In Saturday's game, for example, DeAngelo still did the bulk of her scoring off of hasty catch-and-go drives, but whereas she was mostly dependent solely on her speed and decisiveness early in the season, she has since flashed snippets of greater control and patience, which reached a crescendo against the Cardinals.

Her suddenness off the dribble still got her initial advantages against Wheeling, but she was more composed and nuanced in the cadence of her finishing package. She still scored plenty of buckets via speed layups, but she also pump-faked into spicy up-and-under-style finishes and hit the brakes for short-range pull-ups where she created space with body bumps before dropping in feathery-tough jumpers and floaters.

"Honestly, it's just getting used to it," DeAngelo said. "I think at the beginning of the year, I was just trying to go straight into (defenders) and hoping I would get a call, but now, I'm trying to read what the defender is going to do to get myself more open and actually get the shot off."

"She's patient on offense and she sees when the backside is cleared out and it's her time to drive," Anderson said. "I just think she reads it really well and she works really hard at it."

Undoubtedly, there is plenty more growth still to be had from DeAngelo as a driver, and certainly more across the other components of her game. But for a true freshman taking her first crack at the college game, she's been an absolute godsend for the Falcons and a player who has the potential to become so much more.

"I think her future is bright," Anderson said.

