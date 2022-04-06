Freshman cornerback Jahlil Florence making strides in spring camp

He’s a Duck. He’s not a Duck. Yes, he’s a Duck.

That’s how the recruiting process went for true freshman cornerback Jahlil Florence and many thought this day wouldn’t come.

Florence committed to Oregon in August and de-committed when Mario Cristobal took Miami job. But unlike a lot of recruits when a coach leaves, Florence left the door open to recommit to Oregon after Dan Lanning was hired.

Not only did the four-star recruit out of San Diego finally settle on being a Duck and spurning USC in the process, but Florence also is in spring camp and doing his best to impress coaches and teammates alike.

“He’s doing good. He’s definitely going to help us. He’s strengthening the depth definitely,” said cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator Demetrice Martin. “Just trying to get a little bit more out of him, catching him up mentally and technically.

“He’s a little bit behind as he should be. He should be getting ready to go to his prom pretty soon. He’s here, he’s working and he’s going to be right by fall camp.”

Many feel Florence has the talent in order to see the field as a true freshman and make some kind of an impact. He was one of the top recruits to come out of the state of California and there was a reason USC made late push for his services.

At nearly 6-foot-2 and a speed burner, Florence is that rare corner that can cover the taller receivers and still be a factor in the run game. Getting the 180-pounder into spring camp and into the weight room as well as learning defensive techniques on the college level will only help Florence in the long run.

It’ll also help the Ducks in the near and distant future as well.