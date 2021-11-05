Freshman Caroline Ducharme looks to make a strong first impression for the UConn women's basketball team

Nov. 5—STORRS — Caroline Ducharme has watched a number of games at Gampel Pavilion. But when the UConn women's basketball team faces Division II Fort Hays State in an exhibition game here Sunday, Huskies' fans will be watching her for the first time.

"We want to come out and make a good first impression our first time out there," Ducharme said after practice at the Werth Champions Center Thursday. "We want to get comfortable playing in front of our fans and playing an opponent besides ourselves."

Ducharme — a 6-foot-2 freshman guard from Milton, Massachusetts — has been making positive impressions on her coaches and teammates since she arrived on campus in May for a six-week summer session.

Though she was ranked the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2021 by ESPN and was a McDonald's All-American and two-time Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, she's flown under the radar.

"She's been a little bit of a surprise in that the game doesn't seem too fast for her," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "She's able to use her length to get to the basket a lot. Between her and Christyn Williams, we've probably gotten to the basket — and Azzi (Fudd) has, too — we've gotten more to the rim more than we did all of last year.

"Caroline is really good at it. She doesn't need a lot of time. The ball doesn't spend a lot of time in her hands. One, she cuts really hard. Two, it's on the rim before the defense has time to react. And she makes enough threes that she gets open lanes to drive and to cut. The other parts, that's a work in progress like it is for most freshmen."

And those are the things she's been working hard on since the fall semester started.

She was known as a shooter and scorer at Noble and Greenough School. She knows that alone won't get her on the floor at UConn.

"The biggest thing I've been focused on is defense, being in the right places and making the right rotations, the kind of things in high school that you could get away with that you can't do here," Ducharme said. "Everyone here is bigger, faster, and stronger. So I have to be in the right places.

"It's been awesome these last couple of months. I've never had this long of a preseason before so I've been breaking things down, focusing on little things and getting ready for the game Sunday."

Her adjustment to college life and college basketball seems to be going well. She does have one advantage many do not.

Ducharme's older sister, Ashley, is a senior guard at Brown University in Providence. So if the freshman needs advice, someone who knows what's she going through is a call or text away.

"She gives a lot of good advice," Ducharme said. "The best, I would say, is to make sure that I focus on one thing and pick out one thing per day. At a place like this, it can be overwhelming. You're trying to improve every day. I talk to her about not letting one bad play turn into multiple bad plays or one bad day turning into multiple bad days. I'm focusing on little things and working on those things."

Little things could mean a lot as Ducharme battles for playing time against the other Huskies' guards. But she is only concerned about the things she can control.

"I'm just trying to come to practice every day and work hard and play my role, and we'll see what happens," Ducharme said. "We're really deep and really competitive. We'll see how it goes."

Injury update

Freshman Amari DeBerry was not at Thursday's practice with Auriemma saying that she had a doctor's appointment.

Junior Aubrey Griffin was at the Werth Champions Center but is still sidelined with a high right ankle sprain that has been an issue since the official start of practice.

"It's better, but it's not where it needs to be right now," Auriemma said. "The unfortunate thing is that there's no definitive time like it's two more days or three more days or four days. It's a matter of when is it comfortable for her to get back to playing full-speed basketball.

"It's really unfortunate because Aubrey needs the time on the court. The time she did have was good. And she's different than anyone else we have out there. We can move her around to different spots and affect the game in different ways."

Griffin played in 29 games with five starts as a sophomore, averaging 6.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Rice chooses UCLA

Kiki Rice, a 5-11 senior guard from Bethesda, Maryland, announced her verbal commitment to UCLA on Thursday. She chose the Bruins over UConn, Arizona, Duke, and Stanford. She made an official visit to Storrs last month and attended First Night at Gampel Pavilion.

"It really felt like I can be developed into the player and person that I want to be there," Rice said during her announcement on Instagram Live. "We have a great recruiting class coming in so I'm excited to get out there."

Rice, ranked the No. 2 player in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, was a teammate of UConn commit Ayanna Patterson on the gold-medal winning USA 3X3 U-18 World Cup team in August. Her father, John, played at Yale and she is a cousin of former New York Knicks guard Allan Houston.

Big East COVID-19 policy

The Big East Board of Directors has approved the conference's game cancellation policy for men's and women's basketball that addresses COVID-19 issues, which forced multiple schedule changes and cancellations last year. It was developed in concert with the conference's Health and Safety Working Group, head team physicians, and athletics directors.

Under the policy, if a conference game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date because one team is unable to begin or complete the game due to an insufficient number of players — including as a result of COVID-19 — that team will have forfeited the game. A loss will be assigned to that team in the conference standings and a win will be assigned to its opponent.

Additionally, if a conference game cannot be played on its original date because both teams are unable to begin or complete a game due to an insufficient number of players, including as a result of COVID-19, both teams shall be assigned forfeits, which will be applied to the conference standings.

The UConn men played 17 of their 20 Big East games a season ago with COVID-19 issues canceling games with St. John's, Villanova, and Xavier. The UConn women played 18 of their 20 Big East games a season ago with COVID-19 issues canceling games with Providence and Villanova.

