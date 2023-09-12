Freshly Restored Morgan Is Available At Farland Classic Restoration

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Restored by the best Morgan restorers around!

Looking for the epitome of classic British motoring? Look no further. We are thrilled to present the completely restored 1968 Morgan Plus 4 Roadster. Touched by the hands of recognized Morgan specialists, this car has undergone a total transformation, essentially making it brand new from bumper to bumper.

Timeless Elegance in Connaught Green

The car’s exterior is a breathtaking Morgan Connaught Green, a color that encapsulates the very spirit of British automotive luxury. It’s a hue that's as timeless as the Plus 4 model itself, capturing eyes and hearts wherever it roams.

Inside Story: A Tan Interior that Breathes History

The interior is nothing short of luxurious, featuring a soothing tan color scheme that complements the car's exterior. The juxtaposition of the Connaught Green with the interior tan creates an aesthetic balance that speaks volumes about the car's meticulous restoration.

A Closer Look at the Complete Restoration

This isn’t just a spruce-up. It’s a comprehensive, professional restoration that has brought the 1968 Morgan Plus 4 Roadster back to its original glory—and then some.

Stripped to the Bone : Every inch of this classic has been stripped down to its bare chassis.

Wooden Framework : A quintessential feature of Morgan cars, the structural wood framing has been entirely replaced, adding years to this classic’s lifespan.

Undercarriage Overhaul: From suspension to brakes, and from fuel to cooling systems, every undercarriage component has been refinished or rebuilt.

Transcendent Transmission and Minimal Mileage

Under the hood, you'll find a 4-speed manual transmission, perfect for those who love the tactile experience of driving. What's even more exciting? The odometer reads just 5,191 miles—a nearly untouched machine ready for countless new adventures.

Additional Details:

Year : 1968

Make : Morgan

Model : Plus 4

Type : Roadster

VIN: 6637

Mid-summer price drop alert! Don’t miss the opportunity to own this reborn classic, a car that's not just a mode of transportation but a piece of automotive art. The 1968 Morgan Plus 4 Roadster is waiting to make history with you.

Farland Classic Restoration is a leader in collector car maintenance, restoration, sales and consulting. Located in Denver, Colorado, their shop has restored many show-winning classics. Contact them today to learn more about this Morgan or to assist you with your needs.

