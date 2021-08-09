Freshlocal Solutions to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") today announced that company CEO, Peter van Stolk, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings, along with CFO, Adrienne Uy, at two upcoming investor conferences. During the presentations, Mr. van Stolk will discuss Freshlocal's current operations and future ambitions in the rapidly changing online grocery market.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (CNW Group/Freshlocal Solutions Inc.)
Event:

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Date and Time:

August 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET

Live Webcast:

https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/locl.to/2957196



Event:

The Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference

Date and Time:

August 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET

Live Webcast:

https://www.sidoti.com/conferences-events/virtual-microcap-conference-2-ee38l-rnn4l-39xjj

About Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Freshlocal Solutions is a Vancouver-based company that is building a leadership position in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The Company operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery, both of which support its corporate mission to leverage innovation and technology to create a sustainable and profitable food system for all. Food-X Technologies ("FoodX") is Freshlocal's scalable end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. The FoodX eGMS is the culmination of over 20 years of experience in online grocery and the company's proven track record of delivering efficiently, sustainably and profitably. The Company's consumer eGrocery business has expanded into one of Canada's largest online grocery companies, with a focus on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries, along with exceptional customer experiences. Freshlocal Solutions serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick and mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is the Company's award-winning online eGrocery platform. Freshlocal's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCL". Please visit www.freshlocalsolutions.com.

