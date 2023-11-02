Fresher Mizzou football emerges from different looking bye week with Georgia on its mind

Darius Robinson was curious.

After being asked Tuesday by the Tribune what differences the fifth-year Mizzou football defensive end had seen between Missouri’s bye weeks past and present, Robinson wanted a reminder, asking what Mizzou football’s record entering the bye week was last season.

The answer: The Tigers were 2-4.

Robinson shook his head, winced, then delivered an update.

“I’m glad we’re here now,” he said.

No kidding. The off week tasted a whole bunch better in Boone County in 2023.

The Tigers are 7-1 with a 3-1 mark in SEC play. The College Football Playoff committee ranked Mizzou No. 12 — MU’s highest ever ranking — in its first rankings of the season Tuesday night. They’re No. 14 in both the AP Top 25 and the US LBM Coaches Poll, which marks their highest rankings in almost nine years.

And, after their idle week, the Tigers are now heading into one of the most highly anticipated games in recent Mizzou history — Georgia (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday at Sanford Stadium with serious SEC East implications on the line. If Georgia wins, the division race is all but over. If Mizzou wins, the Tigers control their own path to Atlanta.

That made for an unfamiliar week away from the field.

Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) sacks Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) as Mizzou manhandled UK 38-21. Oct. 14, 2023.

Last season, former Mizzou safety Martez Manuel spoke after the idle week about the Tigers needing “one play” to turn their fortunes — or misfortunes. MU had lost three straight one-score games against SEC oppositions. After Manuel’s comments, the Tigers responded with four wins in six to finish bowl eligible.

Following the 2021 regular season, Robinson said he thought the Tigers “turned it on” after the off week that came around with the Tigers 3-4, saying the Tigers used the week to reflect and reevaluate. Mizzou won three of its final five games en route to finishing 6-6.

In the past couple of seasons, the Tigers have used their idle week as the starting point in a two-minute desperation drill to reach the postseason.

Not this year; not these Tigers.

There was no need for resuscitation this time around.

“I think just the energy in the building is a lot better,” Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook said. “People are more excited to prepare and get ready for the following game. You know, there's just more excitement, I think just a lot more buy-in. So we were able to utilize this bye week, I think, the best we have since I've been here.”

Indeed, instead of taking the time to reevaluate their options and reassess their goals, Missouri is well in the hunt to achieve exactly what it set out to in its lofty but increasingly attainable preseason ambitions.

Play for championships.

The first hurdle that stands between the Tigers and that goal: Georgia, the two-time reigning national champions on a 25-game winning streak and showing scant signs of slowing down.

The Bulldogs, who came in a No. 2 in the season’s first CFP rankings, boast the nation’s seventh-best scoring defense. They flaunt the FBS’ No. 7 scoring offense, too. Kirby Smart’s nasty dynasty is top 15 in passing offense and rushing defense and passing defense and, well, in just about any category they keep the stats.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said you could easily mistake UGA quarterback Carson Beck for Matthew Stafford or Aaron Murray. Georgia wide receivers Ladd McConkey and former Tiger Dominic Lovett have more than suitably filled in the production of injured tight end Brock Bowers.

To keep it brief: The Dawgs’ bite is worse than their bark.

Coming off this bye week, Drinkwitz stressed the need to ignore the narratives, win or lose against the Bulldogs.

The bye week, he said, was prime time to rest up and get to areas they can’t on game weeks.

The Tigers spent some time getting younger players more practice repetitions. They worked in some time to do some self-scouting. They tended to nagging knocks, and are nearing a clean bill of health. While middle linebacker Chad Bailey remains questionable, running back Cody Schrader, starting cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson are trending toward a return, per Drinkwitz.

Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw (2) reacts after a play against Kansas State during a game at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

And to top it off, MU was able to “get ahead on Georgia” scouting. Cook said he’s comfortable with the game plan even though it was “only Tuesday.”

“We haven't ever spent as much time working on the next game,” Drinkwitz said.

That would be Missouri-Georgia at Sanford Stadium, where there’s more on the line than most might have guessed.

And, at long last, there was a welcome week off.

“Definitely a more confident feeling (than last year’s idle week),” Robinson said. “You know, the energy's way better, everybody's happy. But we know we’ve got so much more growth to make, so we're just excited for that.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Fresher Mizzou emerges from different looking bye week with Georgia on its mind