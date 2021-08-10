FreshBooks Secures $130M in Funding; Another Unicorn is Born

FreshBooks
·3 min read

Toronto, CANADA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, a leading cloud accounting software with paying customers in 160+ countries, announced today that it had raised USD $80.75 million in Series E funding. The company secured an additional USD $50 million in debt financing, bringing FreshBooks’ total valuation to over USD $1 billion. The round was led by FreshBooks’ longtime investor Accomplice, with participation from J.P. Morgan, Gaingels, BMO, and Manulife. In addition, Barclays, an established FreshBooks platform partner in the UK, was added as a new investor.

“The funding comes as an injection of confidence in our mission to digitally enable small businesses. We’re going to use this capital to reinforce our competitive differentiators. This includes investing in markets that are becoming more regulated, helping Owners manage their finances through simplistic workflows, and prevailing as leaders in best-in-class support,” said Don Epperson, Chief Executive Officer at FreshBooks. “I’m proud to be backed by this longstanding group of investors who believe in what we do and want to advance our next stages of success.”

The investment arrives as more business owners become digitally enabled to meet local tax and invoice compliance systems. The company plans to use the funding towards sales and marketing, research and development, and strategic acquisitions. The FreshBooks platform will subsequently reach more customers in more countries worldwide with its easy-to-use features and locally relevant integrations.

“We’re pleased to support the FreshBooks team with this equity investment as they scale into new markets,” said Kester Keating, Head of US Principal Investments at Barclays. “Through this investment and Barclaycard Payments’ ongoing commercial partnership with FreshBooks, we are supporting our clients to embrace this change, as software continues to have a profound impact on businesses of every size.”

Jeff Fagnan, Founder and Managing Partner at Accomplice, adds, “As repeat investors, we’re more confident than ever to back FreshBooks once again and lead this round. The need to support self-employed professionals with tools and solutions has never been greater, and no company understands and delivers the way the team at FreshBooks does.”

Since 2004, FreshBooks has helped more than 30 million people in over 160 countries and has established itself as one of the leading accounting software platforms for small businesses and self-employed professionals. The company differentiates itself by providing accounting software designed for business owners while delivering award-winning customer service.

“With FreshBooks’ ambition to help small businesses on their digital journey, there is incredible potential for this organization to capture the market. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with the FreshBooks team as they innovate the platform and expand internationally through strategic acquisitions,” says Andre Salvi, Head, Technology & Innovation Banking Group, BMO Bank of Montreal.

This funding round serves as another significant milestone FreshBooks has forged since its inception in 2003. In September 2020, FreshBooks acquired Mexican e-invoicing company Facturama to expand the company’s audience in Spanish-speaking markets.

Learn more about FreshBooks here.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is changing the way business owners manage their books. Its owner-first accounting platform, loved by businesses in over 160 countries, takes an easy-to-use approach to managing finances, billing, payments, and client engagement. FreshBooks, known for its 10x Stevie award-winning customer support, serves customers of all sizes from offices in Canada, Croatia, Mexico, Netherlands, and the US.

CONTACT: Megan Shay FreshBooks megan.shay@freshbooks.com Katey Townshend FreshBooks katey.townshend@freshbooks.com


Recommended Stories

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Is Blackstone Group (BX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell […]

  • My Top Warren Buffet Stock to Buy Right Now

    In 1942, Warren Buffett bought his first stock when he was 11 years old, adding three shares of an oil company called Cities Service to his portfolio. With that in mind, he added $735 million in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year. This move took many investors by surprise as Buffett has historically shied away from young public companies (Snowflake IPO'd in Sept. 2020).

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Stock markets mostly lower as virus fears hit oil prices

    Stock markets were mostly lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in oil prices over concerns about the economic impact of rising infections from the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • Why August trading favors bears

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre speaks with JC Parets, allstarcharts.com Founder & Chief Strategist, about the latest market action.

  • Cars are back to being depreciating assets

    Data: Manheim; Chart: Axios VisualsUsed car prices continue to descend from their eye-popping levels.Why it matters: Protracted supply chain issues caused a shortage of new cars, and in turn used cars, as demand boomed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bureau of Labor Statistics said the spike was responsible for one-third of the June Consumer Price Index increase.By the numbers: According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Ind

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • 2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto -- and 2 Reasons Not To

    Cryptocurrency is a relatively new type of investment, and it's an intriguing option for many people. During the crypto boom earlier this year, many types of cryptocurrencies saw their prices skyrocket. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up by nearly 250% in that timeframe, and the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged by more than 3,000%.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]