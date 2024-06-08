Fresh updates provided on four potential Manchester City signings

Manchester City’s hopes and chances of signing four names from across Europe have been detailed in a new report exploring the club’s upcoming transfer window.

Pep Guardiola’s squad is expected to undergo another refresh this summer, as Manchester City prepare for a campaign which will include an expanded UEFA Champions League competition and the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The Catalan’s side clinched a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title last month, but suffered defeat in the Emirates FA Cup Final to Manchester United, with the potential for the Wembley Stadium clash to have been the final City match for some players.

Bernardo Silva has a £50 million release clause which becomes active this summer, meanwhile Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Julian Alvarez and Matheus Nunes have all been linked with potential Etihad exits ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Manchester City could also be forced into signing a new goalkeeper, after Stefan Ortega stalled contract extension talks and Ederson became a target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Sky Blues are expected to bolster their squad irrespective of outgoings, and have been linked with talent from across the Premier League and Bundesliga ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

According to the information of Sam Lee, Manchester City ‘had a look at’ Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala, but a deal for the German international ‘seems too difficult’ to finalise.

Elsewhere, it is confirmed that there has also been interest shown by Manchester City in Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, while Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes has a release clause £100 million available for a small window this month.

Moving into the defensive ranks, and The Athletic reports that former Academy star Jeremie Frimpong, who is now excelling at Bayer Leverkusen, could be of interest if Walker was to leave the Etihad Stadium.

In the attacking positions, and following on from claims from Spain, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is seemingly a profile that appeals more to the Brazil international himself – according to Sam Lee – than Etihad Stadium officials.

The Brazilian was linked with a potential exit following Real Madrid’s unveiling of Kylian Mbappé, although it is unlikely for Manchester City to make a move for the 23-year-old this summer, due Guardiola’s current options out wide.