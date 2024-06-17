Fresh turn in Bayern Munich's centre-back pursuit is good news for Liverpool

Fresh turn in Bayern Munich's centre-back pursuit is good news for Liverpool

Liverpool's attempts to keep hold of one of their standout performers last season appear to have received a boost amid developments emerging from Bavaria this week.

Bayern Munich, now under the stewardship of new boss Vincent Kompany, are seeking to bolster their squad following a disappointing season where they failed to clinch the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012.

Strengthening the defence is a top priority for Kompany and the club have been linked with a number of centre-backs, including Liverpool's Joe Gomez.

Vitezslav Jaros

Liverpool on alert as Lijnders plots raid for Reds' Euro 2024 starby Peter Staunton

Inacio NAMED as top target, Journo GUARANTEES signings on the way - Liverpool transfer news todayby Peter Staunton

Virgil van Dijk

RECORD Van Dijk offer, Saudi's Salah ALTERNATIVE, Inacio TOP target - Liverpool FC news recapby Daryl Finch

Jonathan Tah wants Bayern Munich move

However, now, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is reportedly keen on a transfer to Bavaria.

According to Sky Germany, Tah is eager to join Bayern and is prepared to commit to a five-year contract. However, negotiations are still in the early stages, with Bayer Leverkusen holding firm on their "immense transfer fee demands".

That said, given that Tah's current contract expires next year, Leverkusen might be compelled to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

🔴 Jonathan #Tah only wants to join FC Bayern now … it‘s decided! ▫️An agreement between the clubs is currently not in sight, mainly because Leverkusen still have immense transfer fee demands. Negotiations are in the early stages ▫️ If no agreement is reached this summer,… pic.twitter.com/DE30WyynSq — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 15, 2024

Joe Gomez valued for his versatility

This development is promising for Liverpool, who are determined to keep hold of Joe Gomez.

Kompany reportedly admires Gomez’s versatility, evident from his impressive performance last season where he made 52 appearances, covering multiple defensive positions.

Joe Gomez

Football - FA Premier League - Liverpool FC v Luton Town FC LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Liverpool s Joe Gomez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town FC at Anfield. Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda LIVERPOOL Anfield MERSEYSIDE ENGLAND PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xDavidxRawcliffex P2024-02-21-Liverpool_Luton-11

It was previously reported that Gomez was open to the idea of leaving Merseyside this summer and was in particular attracted to a return to his native London.

He was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with SPL chiefs attempting to bring down the average age of their flagship signings.

Liverpool, however, view Gomez as an integral part of incoming coach Arne Slot’s plans. The 27-year-old has proven his value across various roles, featuring as a centre-back, right-back, left-back, and even a holding midfielder.

This adaptability has made him a crucial asset for the Reds and eventually led to him being called up by Gareth Southgate for England's Euro 2024 squad.

Gomez has played 224 times for Liverpool, the only player to see out the entire Klopp era, and has famously never scored for the club.

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay

Liverpool players at Copa America 2024: Every Reds star at this year's tournamentby Alex Caple

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool and Netherlands captain

Liverpool players at Euro 2024: All 9 Reds at this year’s tournamentby Alex Caple

Conor Bradley Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold v Bradley: Liverpool's agonising conundrum revealed amid Real Madrid interestby Yash Shah