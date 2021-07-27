Strong return of talent and iconic matchups are sure to make this Pac-12 Football season one for the ages

With a strong return of talent on the field combined with some of the most iconic rivalries and a plethora of premier non-conference matchups, the upcoming season of Pac-12 football is sure to be exciting. The Conference of Champions is hungry to earn the recognition all 12 teams feel they deserve and Pac-12 student-athletes can't wait to hit the gridiron to prove themselves. Download the Pac-12 Now App and set alerts for football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android and Apple TV.