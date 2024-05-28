Fresh & Salty! The latest fishing report in the Outdoors Bound Podcast
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s Outdoors Bound Podcast with George Noleff:
The latest local fishing report including Smith Mountain Lake
The regional saltwater outlook to help you make vacation fishing plans
Why Virginia could take fishing business from North Carolina
How you can help save hellbenders and mudpuppies
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.