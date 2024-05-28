Advertisement

Fresh & Salty! The latest fishing report in the Outdoors Bound Podcast

george noleff

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s Outdoors Bound Podcast with George Noleff:

  • The latest local fishing report including Smith Mountain Lake

  • The regional saltwater outlook to help you make vacation fishing plans

  • Why Virginia could take fishing business from North Carolina

  • How you can help save hellbenders and mudpuppies

