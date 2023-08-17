Fresh projection favors Oklahoma for 2024 four-star cornerback Eli Bowen

With just a few weeks until the start of the regular season, the Oklahoma Sooners are looking to continue their final offseason push in the 2024 Recruiting Class. While recruiting doesn’t stop, these are the last few weeks where they won’t have game weeks prioritizing their attention.

Several key decisions will be made this month and the Sooners continue to keep momentum for 2024 cornerback Eli Bowen.

Bowen, a four-star cornerback according to Rivals and ESPN plays his high school ball at Denton Guyer. He’s a great athlete that plays bigger than his 5-foot-9, 165 pound frame might suggest.

He’s sticky in coverage and plays with great technique in man-to-man assignments. When pushed deep, he stays in phase with the wide receiver and looks back to find the ball in the air.

Bowen’s a playmaker in every sense of the word, regularly pulling the ball down in tip-drill situations, showing an adept ability to take the football away with a strip, and displays great punt return ability.

The Sooners are looking to continue to add to their secondary through the 2024 class. They only have Jeremiah Newcombe and Jaydan Hardy committed at this point, but were included in the top five for four-star cornerback Devon Jordan.

In addition to the Sooners, Bowen holds offers from a number of Power Five schools, with Texas being their biggest contender for the Guyer prospect’s commitment.

Eli Bowen’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 — 30 51 Rivals 4 — 42 65 247Sports 3 — 49 93 247 Composite 3 448 37 74 On3 Recruiting 3 — 69 05 On3 Industry 3 469 47 78

Vitals

Hometown Denton, Texas Projected Position Cornerback Height 5-9 Weight 165

Recruitment

Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma offers Eli Bowen April 1, 2022

Official visit June 9, 2023

Notable Offers

Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman

Per 247Sports

Twitter

BREAKING: Class of 2024 CB Eli Bowen tells me he’s down to 2️⃣ Schools! The 5’9 180 CB from Denton, TX will choose between Texas & Oklahoma Is the younger brother of Peyton Bowen Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/dEq6RrK8SE pic.twitter.com/2f2i315IGr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 4, 2023

