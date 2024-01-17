Fresh off a visit to Auburn, 4-star OL Dontrell Glover decommits from Alabama

Another Auburn target is back on the open market.

Four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover decommitted from Alabama on Tuesday. Glover had been committed to the Crimson Tide since April 13, 2023, but has reopened his recruitment after Nick Sabam retired.

Glover visited the Auburn on Saturday and enjoyed his time on the Plains.

“Today, it was great. I felt more of the environment,” Glover told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente. “I came to the basketball game and it was good vibes. It showed that the University loves their school, the students, the staff, it was a good time being down here.”

While offensive line coach Jake Thornton is leading Auburn’s push for the Fairburn, Georgia product, safety Terrance Love played his high school football with Glover and gives Auburn another important connection.

Glover is the No. 169 overall player and No. 10 interior offenisve linemen in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 24 player from Georgia.

