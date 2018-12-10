Jaguars' Leonard Fournette allegedly reacts to racial slur, tells fan he'll whup him

Leonard Fournette told off some fans during a Thursday night drubbing in Nashville. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

In his first game back from a one-game suspension for fighting, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is seen yelling and threatening a fan with a fight in a video published by TMZ.

The video, which was published Monday morning, was filmed from the stands of the Jags’ 30-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on “Thursday Night Football.” It was Fournette’s first game back after getting into it with Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson.

In the TMZ video, Fournette is first seen approaching the stands to speak to someone using NSFW language. “I’ll beat your ass,” can be heard clearly. TMZ reported he told the allegedly heckling fan before that “Listen, you’re too old for that.”

Jaguars personnel pulled Fournette away. The video cuts to Fournette on the bench, still jabbing back at the stands.

The second-year player reportedly said, according to TMZ:

“Facts, you’re too old for that. You’re too old for that. Chill out. I’m not worried about you. You want to come down here?? I’ll whoop your ass.”

“They got him. They got him all wound up,” a fan said.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told USA Today that the team’s director of public relations showed him the video Monday morning and that he spoke with Fournette.

“He said there was a racial slur, so that’s what was told to me,” Marrone told USA Today.

Marrone said there was no one to corroborate it, but “I trust the player.”

Fournette had 36 yards on 14 carries in the loss. In six games played this season he has 350 yards and four touchdowns on 104 carries. He missed five full games due to a hamstring injury.

The Jags have lost eight of their last nine after a 3-1 start.

