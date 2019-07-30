Fresh Off the PUP list, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Has Quite A Few Reasons To Be Motivated

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. - It's easy to understand why Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was in a good mood on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier that morning, the Bears activated the safety off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The team's biggest free agent acquisition of the offseason, not to mention their starting free safety, was on the practice field in Bourbonnais for the first time.

"Most definitely," he said, when asked if he'd ever felt this motivated heading into a season. "I'm so motivated. The guys around me make the game so much fun. And when you're passionate about it and the game means something to you, and not just with one person, two persons, everybody, man it's special. And it's a special unit here. Everybody wants to win and compete. You don't get that on every squad."

It's arguably too poetic that Clinton-Dix and the Bears open their season against Green Bay, who drafted him 21st overall in the 2014 draft. Media members were quick to ask him about his time with the Packers, and whether there'd be an axe to grind following a messy 2018 season that saw him get traded to Washington after 9 games. If that is the case, Clinton-Dix has a mean poker face, because he was just as quick to brush it off.

"It's not about competing against Green Bay," he said. "It's about winning here, creating that culture that's already started last year and like I said being a part of something special. There are only a certain amount of teams in this league that are winning, and once I got that chance to come here and play with the Chicago Bears and coach Nagy and this incredible defense, I had to take that offer."



On paper, Clinton-Dix does add more starpower to a defense that isn't short on it. Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, and Kyle Fuller are All-Pros, and Akiem Hicks is among the best five defensive tackles in football. You can do far worse than a young core of Roquan Smith, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols, and Leonard Floyd. Danny Trevathan and Prince Amukamara, both still playing as well as ever, also have rings.





"It's so much depth," he said. "I don't think we'll ever fall off with the depth we have on this team. Every guy comes out here each and every day to get better. Man, I love it. The energy that they have on the defensive side of the ball, it's amazing."

Playing them as often as he did over the last four and a half years, Clinton-Dix got a front row view of what they were building. And if you're going to join a team on a one-year, prove-it type deal, it certainly doesn't hurt to sign on with a defense that was considered, by DVOA, as one of the All-Time greats.

"When I first saw them play last year the first game of the season, it was amazing," he added. "I've been playing against the Bears for a very long time and it's always been fun playing against Chicago. But to be on the other side of something special, I'm excited."

