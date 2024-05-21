Fresh off PGA Championship win, Xander Schauffele commits to Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele has lifted the trophy at the Travelers Championship before, as the 2022 winner of the event at TPC River Highlands. He’s also currently playing some of the best golf of his life, having shot 21-under to win an ultra-competitive PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville over the weekend.

On Tuesday, fresh off the first major victory of his career, the Travelers announced that Schauffele has committed to the 2024 tournament. Once again a Signature Event on the PGA Tour, the Travelers will boast a loaded field that already includes commitments from Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley, among other big names.

With his win at the PGA Championship, a one-stroke victory over Bryson DeChambeau (-20), the 30-year-old Schauffele now has eight career PGA Tour wins. The victory at Valhalla lifted him to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and in the 2024 FedEx Cup Rankings.

Schauffele’s decorated career also includes an Olympic gold medal as the men’s individual stroke play winner at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, and two appearances each on the U.S. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams.

“Adding the reigning PGA Championship winner and Olympic gold medalist certainly builds upon the impressive list of players already in our field,” Travelers Executive Vice President Andy Bessette said in a release. “I know our fans will enjoy watching Xander, especially with how well he’s been playing and fresh off winning a major championship. As a past Travelers Championship winner, Xander is part of an exclusive club. I know he wants to contend once again at TPC River Highlands.”