Fresh look: UCF Knights unveil new uniforms for 2023 Space Game against Oklahoma State

UCF revealed its most highly anticipated look of the year Wednesday afternoon, and it features a new base color.

The Knights will wear all “Canaveral blue” uniforms, announced in a social media video, for their “Mission VII” Space Game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 11. It will be their first Space Game as members of the Big 12 Conference, and to celebrate with a “Reaching New Horizons” theme, the threads are predominantly blue for the first time in seven iterations of the annual tradition.

UCF has won each of its previous six Space Games, all as a member of the American Athletic Conference. Last year, it defeated Temple 70-13 behind John Rhys Plumlee's seven touchdowns.

Mission VII: Reaching New Horizons pic.twitter.com/8UjDnUYpl7 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 11, 2023

The meanings behind the Space Game uniforms

Just like past versions of the attire, aspects of the special uniforms symbolize UCF and its connection with space.

Especially within the numbers on the jersey.

The arch on the upper right portion of the digits mirrors the trajectory of rocket launches as seen from the UCF campus. The main white layer represents clouds in the sky. The silver reflective layer stands for “night glow,” illumination in the night sky caused by radiation in the upper atmosphere. The black layer represents deep space.

we heard you wanted all canaveral blue 🥶 pic.twitter.com/gjal3CQAgo — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 11, 2023

On the side of the pants, a stripe shows a rocket blasting from sky to stars.

On the jersey, the shoulders display black wings from UCF’s official seal, Pegasus. It “symbolizes the university’s vision of limitless possibilities as we ‘reach for the stars.’”

The helmets are white with the UCF logo on each side, and right under the collar on the uniform reads the school's nickname, “Space U.”

UCF’s space connections

The University of Central Florida didn’t adopt that name until 1978.

It was founded in 1963 as Florida Technological University with the goal of providing personnel for the growing U.S. space program at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and it achieved that. UCF is the top supplier of graduates to the aerospace and defense industry.

According to a release from the university, 29% of Kennedy Space Center employees are alumni, and more than 30 graduates are involved in NASA’s Artemis I mission to return astronauts to the moon.

The 50-yard line of FBC Mortgage Stadium lines up on the exact latitude as Launch Complex 39A, the pad that first sent humans to the moon and sits 31 miles east in Merritt Island.

