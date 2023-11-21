Frenship WR Leyton Stone one of Texas Tech football's Tuesday commitments

The Texas Tech football team didn't have to look too far to pick up its latest 2025 recruit.

Leyton Stone, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver out of Frenship, announced his commitment to the Red Raiders Tuesday via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Stone is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals. The also held offers from Baylor, Arizona and Texas State.

During his junior season, Stone caught 94 passes for 1,658 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Tigers.

Stone is also the son of Texas Tech women's soccer coach Tom Stone.

Another commitment announced Tuesday comes from defensive tackle Danny Saili out of Hutchinson Community College.

Saili is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports' JUCO rankings. Listed at 6-foot-2, 355 pounds, Saili is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, also announcing his commitment through social media.

Saili had offers from the likes of Oklahoma and Arizona, having previously committed to the Sooners before reopening his recruitment last month. He has spent the last two years at Hutchinson CC, totaling three sacks in nine games this past season, finishing with 6½ tackles for a loss.

The early period of national signing day for the 2024 football recruiting class is Dec. 20.

Frenship's Leyton Stone runs with the ball against Lubbock-Cooper in a non-district football game, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Peoples Bank Stadium in Wolfforth.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL 2025 COMMITMENTS

The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class.

Lloyd Jones III, 6-4, 210, QB, Hitchcock; Tristian Gentry, 6-0, 165, WR, Stephenville; Isaiah Robertson, 6-0, 180, WR, Arlington; Isaiah Anderson, 6-0, 165, WR-CB, Wichita Falls City View; Ramonz Adams, 6-1, 155, DB, Smithville; Leyton Stone, 6-2, 170, WR, Frenship.

