Frenship boys, girls sweep Lubbock ISD Invitational track meet: Results, takeaways

Frenship left no doubt at the Lubbock ISD Invitational.

The Tigers swept the boys and girls team titles at the two-day track and field meet, which concluded Friday at Lowrey Field. It was a promising tuneup for Frenship, which heads to the District 2-6A meet next week.

The Tigers won the girls' side with 192 points, running away from second-place Midland Legacy (117). The Frenship boys totaled 174½ points to finish ahead of runner-up Amarillo High with 130.

Frenship's Devin Moore excelling in new event

It's not often a 400-meter runner dabbles in the 100, but Devin Moore's split was too good not to try.

The Frenship senior took up the 100 this season after catching coach Stefani Shortes' eyes in the sprint relay. Shortes gave Moore the option of adding the 100, which the latter called a "good warmup" before her main event, the 400.

Moore showed Friday she can handle both. She won the 100 and 400 and anchored the runner-up 1,600 relay.

"It's like every meet I'm getting better than I was yesterday," Moore said of the 100. "… Halfway through the season I just started running it for the first time ever. That's why it's so exciting, getting better at it each time because I'm finally getting into the groove of it.

"This is fun. I like the 100, it's painless."

Frenship's Devin Moore, left, and Frenship's Valarie Reyna compete in the 100-meter dash during the Lubbock ISD Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Lowrey Field.

It's not the reaction most have to the race, which Moore finished in 12.40 seconds after a 12.23 prelim. But Shortes has seen Moore be different from most for a long time.

"She's been running the 400 since she was in middle school," Shortes said, "and feeling that lactic acid in her legs. So she's like, 'Wow, I can walk off this. I don't have any pains (after the 100). I'm breathing fine.'"

Moore, who clocked a 57.73 in the 400, will join the Belmont University track program after graduation. Before then, she's excited to see how far she can go in her new challenge.

"Now that I'm kind of getting more into the 12.2 (range) I'm thinking maybe my (100) goal can be a 12-flat," Moore said. "… I feel like my body can do it."

Coronado's Allen Gant blazes 400 relay to upset win, takes 100 gold

Despite entering with the fourth-best qualifying time, Allen Gant felt Coronado's 400 relay had a chance to win. The speedster was a big reason the Mustangs did.

Gant, who also earned a pair of individual medals, powered Coronado to a 41.95 with Bricion Griffin, J.J. Willis and Andre Flores.

"We ended up getting it together today," Gant said, "because our handoffs were a little bit bad last week. All we've got to do is just work on our finishing and I feel like we can drop more time. Other than that I feel like we did very great today."

Coronado's Allen Gant competes in the 200-meter dash during the Lubbock ISD Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Lowrey Field.

Gant showed more speed with a win in the 100 (10.52) and runner-up finish in the 200 (21.69). It's part of the reason the 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back is garnering offers from Power 6 schools such as Texas Tech. His personal-best in the 100 is the 10.48 he ran in Thursday's prelim.

Still, Gant said there's work to do ahead of the District 4-5A meet.

"I'm gonna be working very hard, every day," Gant said, "as I usually do though."

Lubbock High's Reese Peña hits PR while running against friend

Reese Peña knows more than most how dominant Canyon's Hannah Stuart can be. Peña recalled being in awe as an eighth grader watching Stuart, whom she said is "like one of my sisters."

Peña welcomes any chance to compete against her good friend, and Friday that led to a personal record.

Peña finished the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 4.30 seconds to place second behind Stuart. Stuart's 5:00.11 set a new meet record, so Peña was proud to reach a new best herself.

"It was definitely a much-needed race," Peña said. "I've had a really rough season and all, so I feel amazing about that race. It was definitely a little booster for me and a confidence-gainer for me. I just feel much better and a relief that I did good."

The cross country season was mentally tough, Peña said, and that carried over to track. The returning state qualifier said the Saturday was the perfect remedy to her confidence issues.

"I just need to go out and enjoy it," Peña said. "I don't need to go for results or go for time, just go have fun. That's definitely what I did, and it showed."

Lubbock High’s Reese Peña competes in the 1,600 meter during the Lubbock ISD Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Lowrey Field.

Lubbock ISD Invitational track and field meet

Friday at Lowrey Field

BOYS

Team standings: 1. Frenship, 174½; 2. Amarillo High, 130; 3. Midland Legacy, 73; 4. Coronado, 48; 5. Monterey, 43; 6. Midland High, 36; 7. Estacado, 34; 8. Abilene Wylie, 31; 9. Lubbock High, 25; 10. Big Spring, 17; 11. Odessa High, 8½.

Long jump: 1. Josh Hierholzer, Amarillo High, 21 feet, 4 inches; 2. Aden Soto, Frenship, 21-3½; 3. Alexis Chavez, Midland Legacy, 21-2¾; 4. Cooper Scott, Frenship, 20-7; 5. Kevonte Carr, Coronado, 20-0; 6. Andre Washington, Abilene Wylie, 19-4½.

High jump: 1. Jermey Morrison, Lubbock High, 6-0; 2. Chase Campbell, Frenship, 6-0; 3. Javyn Davis, Frenship, 6-0; 4. Hunter Hood, Abilene Wylie, 6-0; 5. Armin Peña, Monterey, 5-10; 6. Devoryea Boyd, Estacado, 5-10.

Shot put wheelchair: 1. Isaac Montoya, Lubbock High, 12-1.

400-meter relay: 1. Coronado, 41.95 seconds; 2. Frenship, 42.09; 3. Amarillo High, 42.09; 4. Estacado, 42.86; 5. Monterey, 42.97; 6. Lubbock High, 44.60.

800: 1. Cade Franklin, Frenship, 2 minutes, 0.86 seconds; 2. Diego Rios, Big Spring, 2:02.36; 3. John Abalos, Midland Legacy, 2:05.32; 4. Jacob Syma, Monterey, 2:06.04; 5. Hadrian Urquidi, Midland Legacy, 2:06.68; 6. Andyn Huffman, Midland Legacy, 2:06.77.

110 hurdles: 1. Yair Berrios, Frenship, 14.65; 2. Mark Nusz, Frenship, 15.20; 3. Jayden Holmes Lopez, Midland Legacy, 15.21; 4. Logan Jackson, Amarillo High, 15.27; 5. Noah Crumpler, Midland High, 15.46; 6. Brandon Wise, Midland Legacy, 16.09.

100: 1. Allen Gant, Coronado, 10.52; 2. Cedric Ross, Estacado, 10.77; 3. Tate Higgins, Frenship, 10.78; 4. Timothy Tillmon, Monterey, 10.81; 5. Quarren Boyd, Monterey, 10.85; 6. Harlem Brown, Midland Legacy, 10.90.

800 relay: 1. Frenship, 1:27.47; 2. Estacado, 1:28.77; 3. Amarillo High, 1:29.01; 4. Monterey, 1:29.41; 5. Coronado, 1:32.90; 6. Abilene Wylie, 1:33.71.

400: 1. Logan Meade, Midland Legacy, 49.63; 2. Creed Perkins, Amarillo High, 50.60; 3. Zion Daniels, Monterey, 50.95; 4. Randin Covarrubio, Frenship, 52.84; 5. Christian Imperial, Midland Legacy, 53.29; 6. Benji Rios, Frenship, 53.44.

300 hurdles: 1. Stroman Bridges, Midland High, 39.82; 2. Yair Berrios, Frenship, 41.08; 3. Logan Jackson, Amarillo High, 41.65; 4. Cooper Scott, Frenship, 41.80; 5. Blaze Ruffin, Abilene Wylie, 43.10; 6. Jesse Elizondo II, Monterey, 43.72.

200: 1. Pius Vokes, Amarillo High, 21.59; 2. Allen Gant, Coronado, 21.69; 3. Aden Soto, Frenship, 22.00; 4. Gage Heighten, Abilene Wylie, 22.29; 5. Kayson Thomas, Frenship, 22.39; 6. James Bozeman, Estacado, 22.74.

1,600: 1. Parker Maybin, Amarillo High, 4:33.42; 2. Brett Cram, Frenship, 4:34.19; 3. Jose Almanza, Midland High, 4:34.47; 4. Noah Hurst, Frenship, 4:43.96; 5. Grayson Hastings, Monterey, 4:47.04; 6. Diego Rios, Big Spring, 4:49.82.

1,600 relay: 1. Amarillo High, 3:27.05; 2. Frenship, 3:30.85; 3. Lubbock High, 3:32.63; 4. Big Spring, 3:35.29; 5. Monterey, 3:37.58; 6. Abilene Wylie, 3:37.75.

GIRLS

Team standings: 1. Frenship, 192; 2. Midland Legacy, 117; 3. Amarillo High, 101; 4. Canyon, 65; 5. Coronado, 48; 6. Estacado, 23; 7. Midland High, 22; 8. Lubbock High, 21; 9. Monterey, 10. (tie) Abilene Wylie, 6; Big Spring, 6; Lubbock-Cooper Liberty, 6; 13. Odessa High, 2.

Long jump: 1. Jada Green, Estacado, 17-6; 2. Jaelynn Norman, Midland Legacy, 17-2½; 3. Arayla Archie, Amarillo High, 17-2½; 4. Brooklyn Kinsey, Canyon, 16-9½; 5. Timber Bennett, Frenship, 16-7; 6. Brinkley Coker, Frenship, 15-11.

High jump: 1. Jada Jackson, Frenship, 5-2; 2. Bliss Dane, Frenship, 5-2; 3. Karolina Najera, Coronado, 5-2; 4. Kennadi Payne, Amarillo High, 5-0; 5. Samantha Manzanares, Midland Legacy, 4-10; 6. Demaya Douglas, Midland Legacy, 4-10.

Discus: 1. Reagan Roberts, Frenship, 138-6; 2. Kedan Burch, Frenship, 130-6; 3. Madison Gonzales, Midland Legacy, 129-0; 4. Sydnee Patman, Midland Legacy, 123-3; 5. Znieyha Starling, Midland Legacy, 120-9; 6. Mikaila Ruiz, Lubbock High, 109-6.

400 relay: 1. Midland Legacy, 48.51; 2. Frenship, 48.70; 3. Estacado, 49.29; 4. Coronado, 49.62; 5. Monterey, 50.48; 6. Amarillo High, 51.04.

800: 1. Zanashia Harris, Coronado, 2:19.44; 2. Zyla Deshone, Frenship, 2:24.18; 3. Kylee Costley, Amarillo High, 2:25.00; 4. Carolina Hernandez-Acosta, Lubbock High, 2:29.41; 5. Bailey Springer, Monterey, 2:29.42; 6. Kate Shepherd, Canyon, 2:30.08.

100 hurdles: 1. Meredith McSween, Frenship, 15.43; 2. Keely Harper, Amarillo High, 15.54; 3. Brooklyn Kinsey, Canyon, 15.87; 4. Aubrey Gray, Midland High, 15.94; 5. Dasmien Johnson, Midland Legacy, 16.19; 6. Mackenzie Lilley, Frenship, 16.31.

100: 1. Devin Moore, Frenship, 12.40; 2. Valarie Reyna, Frenship, 12.44; 3. Esther Adetimehin, Midland Legacy, 12.56; 4. Natalie Miller, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty, 12.57; 5. Yukari Fuller, Coronado, 12.65; 6. Cayzli Wilson, Midland Legacy, 12.80.

800 relay: 1. Midland Legacy, 1:44.45; 2. Coronado, 1:45.34; 3. Frenship, 1:45.57; 4. Amarillo High, 1:46.19; 5. Midland High, 1:46.60; 6. Monterey, 1:47.21.

400: 1. Devin Moore, Frenship, 57.73; 2. Skye Lopez, Midland Legacy, 1:00.43; 3. Dorcas Jones, Big Spring, 1:00.95; 4. Roxy Alvarado, Frenship, 1:01.06; 5. Brylee Autrey, Frenship, 1:01.20; 6. Moriah Claybrook, Amarillo High, 1:02.06.

300 hurdles: 1. Keely Harper, Amarillo High, 44.78; 2. Willow Cornell, Amarillo High, 45.16; 3. Rylee Sanders, Frenship, 45.22; 4. Brooklyn Kinsey, Canyon, 47.80; 5. Timber Bennett, Frenship, 48.99; 6. Sydnee Winfrey, Canyon, 49.39.

200: 1. Iyana Smith, Midland Legacy, 24.97; 2. Jaelynn Norman, Midland Legacy, 25.46; 3. Meghan Trumble, Frenship, 25.63; 4. Tarayah Hubert, Midland Legacy, 25.77; 5. Campbell Beeler, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty, 26.23; 6. Memori Hibbler, Amarillo High, 26.36.

1,600: 1. Hannah Stuart, Canyon, 5:00.11; 2. Reese Peña, Lubbock High, 5:04.30; 3. Zanashia Harris, Coronado, 5:28.92; 4. Amaya Mendoza, Frenship, 5:32.79; 5. Bailey Springer, Monterey, 5:35.63; 6. Roslyn Rodriguez, Monterey, 5:44.02.

1,600 relay: 1. Amarillo High, 4:01.00; 2. Frenship, 4:03.30; 3. Canyon, 4:08.81; 4. Midland High, 4:12.75; 5. Midland Legacy, 4:13.51; 6. Abilene Wylie, 4:17.63.

