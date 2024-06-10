Frenkie de Jong ruled out of Euro 2024 due to ankle injury

The Netherlands' hopes of glory at Euro 2024 have been handed a huge blow with star midfielder Frenkie de Jong ruled out of the tournament through injury.

The Dutchman featured in only 20 La Liga games for Barcelona during 2023/24 before his season came to an end in April due to an ankle knock.

There was hope he could recover in time and both De Jong and Oranje manager Ronald Koeman had spoken optimistically about the former Ajax star's chances of featuring at the tournament in Germany.

Koeman revealed: "Everyone is 100% except Frenkie. He has taken the next step. He may not be fit for the first match. He will still stay in the group. Then we could wait until the second or third game. That is a possibility. Only if he can't play the first three games will I have to think about it."

Frenkie de Jong won’t participate at EURO 2024. 😔



We are with you, Frenkie. 🧡#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/JlR3V5ETyZ — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 10, 2024

De Jong had also said: "My goal is to play in the first group stage game. When you're injured, you're constantly aware of it. When I wake up in the middle of the night, and go to the bathroom, I check how my ankle feels."

However, it has now been confirmed De Jong will not be fit to participate this summer, with the 27-year-old posting a message on Instagram revealing the devastating news.

It reads: "I'm sad and disappointed that I won't make it to the EC. We've been doing a lot of it the past few weeks, but my ankle needs more time unfortunately. It's a dream and greatest honour to represent our country in a final tournament. Wearing the orange shirt, singing the Wilhelmus and feeling the support of the entire country. But now I will, like the entire orange legion, cheer for our team from the sidelines. Let’s go boys 🧡"