Frenkie de Jong ruled out of EURO 2024 with injury

Netherlands have been dealt a major blow on the eve of EURO 2024 as it has emerged that midfielder Frenkie de Jong will miss the competition with injury.

The Barcelona man was nowhere to be seen in the Netherlands squad as they dismantled Iceland 4-0 on Monday night as he looked to recover from an ankle injury which saw him play just 45 minutes across the final two months of the La Liga season.

Now, it has been revealed by reports in the Netherlands that he has lost his fitness race and will now return to Barcelona in a bid to return to action for the new season.

Just how much will this hurt the Oranje this summer?