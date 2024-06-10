Frenkie de Jong’s hefty Barcelona wages for the next two seasons confirmed

An insight into the financial details of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong’s ongoing contract with the club has this week been forthcoming.

The info comes courtesy of Marca, and points towards De Jong being in line for an altogether considerable pay day.

The Dutch international, for his part, is understood to be stalling on putting pen to paper on fresh terms in Catalunya’s capital at present.

His current deal runs through the summer of 2026, with De Jong neither in any rush to leave, nor to sign the renewal proposal put in front of his representatives by the Barca brass.

As much comes with the former Ajax man in a comfortable position, fully aware of the fortune which awaits him over the next two seasons.

As per the aforementioned Marca, De Jong, who agreed to forgo his wages to aid Barcelona during the pandemic, is owed a total of €44 million gross through 2026.

This is made up of 20 million this coming season, and 24 million in the final year of his contract, in 2025/26…

Conor Laird | GSFN