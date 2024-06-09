Frenkie de Jong admits injury anxiety ahead of Euro 2024 start

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong remains a major injury doubt for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

De Jong was absent for the final weeks of the 2023/24 season, due to an ankle problem, and he faces an ongoing wait over the tournament kick off in Germany.

The Dutch camp have been working to get de Jong fit for the competition start and the midfielder admitted he is willing to take a risk on his fitness to play at Euro 2024.

However, he is not expected to feature in their final warm up game, against Iceland on June 10.

De Jong has been a focal point of media attention ahead of Euro 2024, with former Dutch legends Wesley Sneijder and Ruud Gullit criticising his form at Barcelona.

That has created a cloud over his recovery, with the former Ajax playmaker looking to answer their critique, but his fitness is still in the balance.

“My goal is to play in the first group stage game. When you’re injured, you’re constantly aware of it. When I wake up in the middle of the night, and go to the bathroom, I check how my ankle feels“, as per quotes from Diario AS.

The Netherlands kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland on June 16 after being drawn in Group C alongside France and Austria.