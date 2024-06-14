French winger claims to have more freedom at PSG than Barcelona

It is not uncommon to find faces all too familiar with FC Barcelona in the world of football. The Catalan club has housed many different players in the past who are no longer part of La Blaugrana as representing players. However, it is often hard to anticipate positive or negative comments from former Barcelona players.

Such was the case with Ousmane Dembele, the former Barcelona winger who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the faith Barça put in him, many fans and loyalists of the club would dare to argue that it was ultimately the 27-year-old Frenchman who betrayed the club in his controversial move to France.

Now, not more than one season after that, the player seems to have some clear differences to point out. As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, the French winger spoke in a recent interview about the differences he has felt between PSG and Barcelona in terms of his own playing freedom:

“Luis Enrique gives me more freedom; I can play everywhere, as a number 10, as a false 9… I had more freedom in the second half of the season. While at Barcelona, I was confined to the wing.”

Interestingly, Luis Enrique himself was a former player and coach for FC Barcelona. Having won a continental treble at the club as a manager, Enrique has experience of handling even the very best of forwards in world football, as evidenced by the effectiveness of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar Jr under his guidance.

Dembele, on the other hand, is hardly as proven as any of them. However, while he does possess talent, he has a knack of being inconsistent in demonstrating it. Fortunately for him, Enrique seems to be adaptable enough to help him find his groove again.

Regardless, it does not change what happened between him and Barcelona. There continues to remain bad blood between the two parties and the fans involved. On the other hand, however, the Frenchman did seem to have some kind words after his meeting with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in this recent season:

“I would say I learned a lot, both on and off the field, thanks to my coaches and also to the great friends I made there. I don’t know everyone, but I know many people who are still there. I learned a lot.”

Alongside Jules Kounde, the French winger is expected to be a key part of his National team that takes part in the Euros this summer. France has a lot of expectations, and Dembele will need to play his role just as well as Kounde will need to play his to help their team succeed.