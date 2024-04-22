French teen Risacher becomes candidate for 2024 NBA Draft: report

French teen forward Zaccharie Risacher told ESPN that he has submitted paperwork to make himself eligible for June's 2024 NBA Draft (Ian LANGSDON)

French teen Zaccharie Risacher submitted paperwork to the NBA to become eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, where he is considered a potential number one selection, ESPN reported on Monday.

If he is top pick, Risacher would follow in the footsteps of another French teen, Victor Wembanyama, who has had a stellar debut season at the San Antonio Spurs.

The 6-foot-10 (2.08m) small forward, who turned 19 two weeks ago, told ESPN he made the move to achieve a dream as he continues a strong season for JL Bourg of Pro A, the top French league.

"It has always been my dream to get to the best league in the world," Risacher told ESPN. "I've been putting in the work for this since I was a kid. JL Bourg has given me an incredible opportunity to showcase what I can do."

Risacher is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39% from 3-point range and he plays tough defensively, often opposing a rival's top scoring threat.

Risacher, whose father Stephane was a star in European leagues and helped France take a silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, sparked JL Bourg to the EuroCup Final that they lost earlier this month to Paris.

This year's NBA Draft is June 26-27 in New York. The top selection order will be decided after the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12 in Chicago, with the 14 clubs who missed the playoffs having a chance to land the top pick.

Wembanyama was the top pick in last year's NBA Draft and posted impressive stats of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocked shots and 1.2 steals a game in his first season.

With the French playoffs upcoming, Risacher will have many more games and much more travel than rivals of the same age in his NBA Draft class.

"There are a lot of things I can bring an NBA team," he said. "My number one strength is my shooting. Then my defensive ability after that. And lastly, my ability to do what's asked of me, using my versatility -- I can rebound, handle the ball if needed, finish above the rim, pass the ball.

"Whatever you ask me to do, I will do it and do it well."

Risacher, who said his favorite players growing up were Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, said he is more concerned about fitting in with his NBA club rather than being a top pick.

"My goal at the beginning of the season was to get drafted as high as possible," Risacher said. "But I won't be angry or disappointed if I'm not number one or number two.

"I want to be the best but I also want to achieve my dreams. I know the NBA Draft is not the end, it's just the beginning. That's why I pay less attention to being the highest pick."

