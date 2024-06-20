French Swimmer Taken To Hospital Shortly After Making 2024 Paris Olympics Team

Instagram | Rafael Fente-Damers

The 2024 Paris Olympics tryouts are underway as the big sporting event is quickly approaching.

Many athletes, including Brittney Griner, Kevin Durant, Lebron James, and Steph Curry, have already been confirmed to compete.

One of the latest tryout events was the French Swimming Championships, which took place on June 18. Rafael Fente-Damers, 17, earned his spot on the Olympic team with a second-place finish behind Maxime Grousset. However, his celebration was short-lived, as he was taken to the hospital moments after qualifying.

Rafael Fente-Damers Celebrates A Bit Too Hard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafael Fente-Damers (@rafael__fd)

17-year-old Rafael Fente-Damers went from excitement to disappointment within a matter of seconds after dislocating his shoulder when celebrating making the 2024 Paris Olympics. After coming in second place, Fente-Damers began punching the water to mark the occasion, but things quickly took a turn as his smile turned upside into a wincing frown.

“I hope it goes well for him because we’re waiting for him for the relay,” Maxime Grousset, who came in first, said about his competitor's injury, according to Reuters. “He’s a bit crazy, that’s why he’s good. He’s not afraid of anything and I think he’s going to progress.”

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Fente-Damers was seen by medics and taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if he will be able to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lydia Jacoby Didn't Make The Cut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lydia Jacoby (@lydiaalicee_)

Olympian Lydia Jacoby, who surprised the world by winning the Tokyo Olympic gold, is missing out on Paris, but it seems she is coping pretty well.

“I feel weirdly fine,” Jacoby said, per The New York Times. “I think it hasn’t quite hit me yet. I definitely had a little cry last night, but I’ve been doing pretty well today. I’m sure there’ll be a lot of time to process emotions in the next couple of weeks and I’ll … try to line up some fun things to look forward to this summer.”

She also announced she scratched from the 200 breaststroke to "process and rejuvenate."

Who Will Be At The 2024 Paris Olympics?

MEGA

Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, and Suni Lee are all slated to compete for Team USA in gymnastics, while Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, and Jewell Loyd will represent the United States in women's basketball.

Caitlin Clark, however, did not make the team, causing an uproar amongst sports fans.

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," Clark told reporters, per ESPN. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way -- me being on the team or me not being on the team. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them."

"Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for; it's a dream," she added. "Hopefully, one day, I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around, I can be there."

Ralph Lauren Reveals Team USA Uniforms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren)

For the last 16 years, the fashion designer has been the brain behind Team USA's uniforms for the Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies.

Of course, this year's uniforms will feature red, white, and blue outfits inspired by Paris. The Opening Ceremony uniform includes a tailored blazer with red and white accents and a striped oxford shirt. A pair of jeans makes the fit more casual.

Athletes will wear a moto-style jacket with a Polo and white denim for the closing ceremony.

Team USA Uniforms 'Capture The Essence Of American Style'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren)

"This summer, Paris is the backdrop where fashion and sport will collide on the world's stage with a global audience and that is an incredibly exciting proposition," the company's chief branding and innovation officer, David Lauren, said per CBS.

“Ralph Lauren has once again created designs that not only capture the essence of American style but also embody the spirit and pride of Team USA,” Sarah Hirshland, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO said, per the press release. “As Team USA athletes prepare to represent the United States at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, this iconic apparel serves as a symbol of unity and inspiration for both our team and the millions of fans who will be cheering them on.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics will kick off on July 26, 2024.