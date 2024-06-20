French Swimmer Dislocates His Shoulder While Celebrating After Making the Paris Olympic Team

Rafael Fente-Damers, 17, officially qualified for the Olympics during the French Swimming Championships on June 18

Sipa/AP Rafael-Fente Damers

One French swimmer went from the joy of victory — to the agony of injury, after he celebrated making the Paris Olympics just a little too hard.

Rafael Fente-Damers, 17, was filled with happiness after officially qualifying for the Olympics during the French Swimming Championships on June 18, but as he was celebrating with fist pumps, his smiles quickly turned to winces in pain when he dislocated his shoulder.

Fente-Damers earned his spot on the Olympic team with a second-place finish behind Maxime Grousset, who won the 100-meter freestyle swimming final. While celebrating, Fente-Damers started pointing to his shoulder in pain, a moment which has since gone viral, according to Yahoo! Sports. He was seen by medics and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Rafael-Fente Damers

A short while later, Fente-Damers appeared to be in good spirits while standing at the winner’s podium despite his left arm being in a sling.

After Fente-Damers’ injury, his teammate Grousset said he is hoping for the best and wants the teenager ready for the swimming relay in Paris next month. “I hope it goes well for him because we’re waiting for him for the relay. He’s a bit crazy, that’s why he’s good. He’s not afraid of anything and I think he’s going to progress,” he said according to Reuters.

A similar fate happened to Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink who was expected to play for Team USA's 3x3 basketball team at the Olympics before she tore her ACL during her June 18 WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun.

Brink, 22, suffered a torn ACL after she seemingly slipped while making contact with Sun forward Brionna Jones. Following the play, Brink was helped off the court and carried to the locker room by her teammates.

“You never think it will happen to you,” the No. 2 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft wrote on Instagram Wednesday, June 19. “And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger.”

Brink continued, “I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life — I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers. 💜💛 #delayednotdenied”

Earlier this month, Brink was filled with tears in an emotional video after learning that she had made the 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics, where she would have joined TCU’s Hailey Van Lith and Cierra Burdick.

Read the original article on People.