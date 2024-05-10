French superstar Kylian Mbappé confirms he will leave PSG at the end of season

French football superstar Kylian Mbappé confirmed he will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season, the 25-year-old said in a video posted on social media Friday.

Mbappé said he will not extend his contract with the French club and that he will play his final match at the Parc des Princes on Sunday when PSG hosts Toulouse.

“I have always known, but I think I needed this, a new challenge after seven years,” Mbappé said. “It’s difficult and of course, there are some people I want to thank above all, these are the fans. I know I am not the most demonstrative player. I haven’t always lived up to the love you all gave me for seven years but I never want to cheat. I have always wanted to be effective.

“PSG is a club that never leaves anyone indifferent. We can love it or hate it. I made the choice of loving it and I did for seven years with ups and downs of course but I do not regret, at any moment, signing with this prestigious club. It’s a club that I will keep in my memory my entire life.”

The 2018 World Cup winner joined PSG as a 17-year-old in 2017 from AS Monaco, where he has since become the club’s all-time leading scorer, and led the French side to six league titles, including this season.

Mbappé did not mention where he will play next year but earlier this year, he reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid.

“I want to say thank you because without you all, I would have never experienced half of the emotions I felt. And just for that, I am grateful for life. Thank you all. I hope we will finish this year with a last trophy.”

After Sunday, PSG has two more league matches on the road before the French Cup final against Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France.

