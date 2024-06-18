French star Mbappé has a broken nose, but no operation planned yet

France's Kylian Mbappe holds his bleeding nose during the winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

French superstar Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during the 1-0 win against Austria on Monday evening, the French Football Association confirmed overnight.

The diagnosis was made following an examination at Dusseldorf University Hospital, where he was taken after the injury, the association said.

An operation is not planned for the time being. The French captain will undergo treatment "over the next few days" and a face mask will be fitted so that the 25-year-old can return to playing as soon as possible.

France will play their second group game on Friday in Leipzig against the Netherlands. It initially remained unclear whether Mbappé would be ready to play again by then.

The striker tried to make light of the situation.

"Ideas for masks?", Mbappé wrote on X during the night, accompanied by a smiley face.

The superstar suffered the injury shortly before the end of Monday night's match in Dusseldorf during a tackle when he hit Kevin Danso's shoulder with his nose at full force while attempting to head the ball. Mbappé then had to be substituted as his nose was bleeding heavily.