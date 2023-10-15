French schools to pay tribute to teacher killed in knife attack

Schools in France will start late and hold a minute's silence on Monday following a suspected terrorist attack on a high school in which one teacher was killed and two other staff were injured. Thousands of people gathered in northern France on Sunday to pay tribute to the victim, French literature teacher Dominique Bernard.

Bernard was stabbed to death on Friday at the Gambetta high school in Arras, a city in north-east France.

Police have arrested a suspect, a former student of Chechen origin who was on France's terror watch list, and a maximum security alert is in place nationwide.

Middle and high schools across the country will start at 10am on Monday, two hours later than usual, to give teachers time to meet between themselves before class, the Education Ministry announced on Saturday.

A minute of silence will take place at 2pm that afternoon.

On Sunday, some 5,000 people gathered in the centre of Arras for a memorial to Bernard and the other victims.

"There are no words to describe this barbaric act, there are no words to ease the pain," said local mayor Frédéric Leturque.

Students paid tribute to Bernard, 57, a father of three who had been teaching at the school since the 1980s.

"When a teacher is attacked, it isn't only the French Republic that is targeted: it is a threat to its entire future," Borne said.



