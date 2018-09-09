French rider Alaphilippe wins Tour of Britain

London (AFP) - France's Julian Alaphilippe wrapped up overall victory in the Tour of Britain on Sunday as Australia's Caleb Ewan won the final stage in London.

As expected, the 77-kilometre eighth and final stage finished in a bunch sprint, with Ewan winning ahead of Fernando Gaviria and Andre Greipel.

Alaphilippe protected his 17-second lead and completed victory ahead of Dutch rider Wout Poels and Slovenia's Primoz Roglic.

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas was 36th and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was 85th after both played team roles.

"It was a pleasure to race here. I'd love to come back here in the future," said Froome, riding in his first Tour of Britain since 2009.

Both Froome, who won the Giro d'Italia in May, and Thomas will miss this month's road world championships in Austria.

The 32-year-old Thomas, who on Sunday signed a new three-year contract with Team Sky, said: "Physically and mentally I am not ready for it. I was suffering like a dog for an hour and a half (today)."

Stage 8 result

1. Caleb Ewan 1hr 38min 33sec (AUS/MTS), 2. Fernando Gaviria (COL/QST) same time, 3. Andre Greipel (GER/LTS) s.t., 4. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA/WGG) s.t., 5. Ethan Hayter (GBR) s.t.

Final general classification

1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/QST) 26hr 25min 58sec, 2. Wout Poels (NED/SKY) at 17sec, 3. Primoz Roglic (SVN/TLJ) 33, 4. Patrick Bevin (NZL/BMC) 42 , 5. Bob Jungels (LUX/QST) 51