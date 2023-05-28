How to watch the French Open 2023: Streaming, Roland-Garros schedule, odds and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 2023 French Open starts today, with Rafael Nadal's first absence from the tournament since 2004 looming large over the Grand Slam at Roland-Garros. Without Rafa to dominate the clay court battle, the Coupe des Mousquetaires may be up for grabs. After the French Open draw, it appears Nadal's rival, Novak Djokovic, seems set on taking the trophy. However, Djokovic will first have to face off against No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the 2022 US Open. This year's Grand Slam at Roland-Garros is certainly shaping up to be one to watch. Here’s how you can stream the French Open, including channels, schedule and livestream info.

How to watch French Open 2023

Dates: May 28-June 11

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Where to watch French Open 2023

NBC is the official US broadcast network for the 2023 French Open, so for the majority of coverage at Roland Garros, if you can turn on your TV and tune into NBC, you should be covered. Later round coverage will air on NBC Sports and stream on Peacock. If you’re not sure how to watch the French Open on NBC and NBC Sports, our best recommendation is Peacock.

Starting at just $5 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including this year's French Open! You'll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office" and even recent theatrical releases like "Cocaine Bear" and "M3GAN." For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

French Open dates

The 2023 French Open officially begins at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28. However, qualifiers start this Monday, May 22, and the tournament drawing will take place on Thursday, May 25.

The 2023 French Open will run through Sunday June 11, concluding with the men's singles final.

2023 French Open match schedule:

May 28-30

Men's and women's first round

May 31-June 1

Men's and women's second round

June 2-3

Men's and women's third round

June 4-5

Men's and women's fourth round

June 6-7

Men's and women's quarterfinals

June 8

Women's semifinals

June 9

Men's semifinals

June 10

Women's final

June 11

Men's final

2023 French Open odds

Current favorites to win French Open (via BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz (+165)

Novak Djokovic (+260)

Daniil Medvedev (+700)

Holger Rune (+750)

Jannik Sinner (+1100)

Casper Ruud (+1400)

Live French Open scores

Check back here during the tournament at Roland-Garros 2023 for live score updates from Yahoo Sports.

French Open livestream

US viewers can tune into French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.

The French Open draw will also likely be livestreamed on the Roland-Garros YouTube channel.