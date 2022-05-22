French Open updates | Alcaraz makes quick work of 1st foe

  • Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    1/10

    APTOPIX France Tennis French Open

    Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Canada's Rebecca Marino during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    2/10

    France Tennis French Open

    Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Canada's Rebecca Marino during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Canada's Rebecca Marino plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    3/10

    France Tennis French Open

    Canada's Rebecca Marino plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Coco Gauff of the U.S. serves against Canada's Rebecca Marino during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    4/10

    France Tennis French Open

    Coco Gauff of the U.S. serves against Canada's Rebecca Marino during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spain's Garbine Muguruza plays a shot against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    5/10

    France Tennis French Open

    Spain's Garbine Muguruza plays a shot against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Austria's Dominic Thiem plays a shot against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    6/10

    France Tennis French Open

    Austria's Dominic Thiem plays a shot against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bolivia's Hugo Dellien celebrates defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in three sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, in their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    7/10

    France Tennis French Open

    Bolivia's Hugo Dellien celebrates defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in three sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, in their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a shot against Poland's Magda Linette during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    8/10

    France Tennis French Open

    Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a shot against Poland's Magda Linette during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A player prepares to serve during first round matches at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    9/10

    France Tennis French Open

    A player prepares to serve during first round matches at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Rows of empty seats are seen at centre court at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, as Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal warm up for the final match of the French Open tennis tournament. All COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted and crowds are expected to fill the stadium. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)
    10/10

    France Tennis French Open

    FILE - Rows of empty seats are seen at centre court at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, as Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal warm up for the final match of the French Open tennis tournament. All COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted and crowds are expected to fill the stadium. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Canada's Rebecca Marino during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Canada's Rebecca Marino plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Coco Gauff of the U.S. serves against Canada's Rebecca Marino during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza plays a shot against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Austria's Dominic Thiem plays a shot against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Bolivia's Hugo Dellien celebrates defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in three sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, in their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a shot against Poland's Magda Linette during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A player prepares to serve during first round matches at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
FILE - Rows of empty seats are seen at centre court at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, as Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal warm up for the final match of the French Open tennis tournament. All COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted and crowds are expected to fill the stadium. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Juan Ignacio Londero
    Tenista Profesional Argentino
  • Sonja Fuss
    Association football player
  • Carlos Alcaraz
    Carlos Alcaraz
    Spanish tennis player
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Dominic Thiem
    Dominic Thiem
    Austrian male tennis player

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Rising star Carlos Alcaraz showed what the fuss is all about with a quick and clean first-round victory in the main stadium at Roland Garros.

The 19-year-old from Spain never faced a break point while beating Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 in less than two hours Sunday.

Alcaraz, who is seeded No. 6, compiled more than twice as many winners as Londero — 22 to 10 — and also made fewer unforced errors in a match that concluded under the artificial lights at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Londero was not necessarily the toughest opponent: He is ranked 141st and lost in qualifying in Paris but got into the main draw when someone else withdrew from the tournament.

But Alcaraz displayed some of the shot-making and steadiness that have carried him to a tour-leading four titles and a 29-3 record in 2022. He is the youngest man to reach the top 10 in the rankings since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

8:20 p.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff did not let 10 double-faults, 12 break points or a warning from the chair umpire about receiving coaching from Dad disrupt her progress into the second round at Roland Garros.

The 18-year-old Gauff began her trip to Paris with a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino on Sunday.

Gauff's best performance at any Grand Slam tournament came a year ago at the French Open, where she reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Gauff had some serving issues against Marino but managed to set aside 10 of the 12 break points she faced. One key stat that helped Gauff was that she made only 16 unforced errors, while Marino accumulated 40.

Marino was appearing in the French Open for the first time since 2011.

3:50 p.m.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza is out of the French Open in the first round for the second year in a row.

Muguruza won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 and was seeded 10th this year but was defeated 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on Sunday.

Kanepi turns 37 next month and is the oldest player in the women’s draw in Paris. She is ranked 46th and is participating in her 15th French Open. Her best showings were quarterfinal appearances in 2008 and 2012; she has appeared in seven Grand Slam quarterfinals but never won one.

The match ended under a drizzle and Muguruza missed a service return on match point, then cracked her racket against the ground.

She beat Serena Williams in the final at Roland Garros six years ago, then defeated Venus Williams in the final at Wimbledon in 2017.

2:50 p.m.

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem's losing streak reached 10 matches with a first-round exit at Roland Garros as he works his way back from a torn tendon in his right wrist.

Thiem bowed out 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Hugo Dellien, a Bolivian ranked 87th who entered the match with a 2-7 career record in Grand Slam matches.

Thiem won the 2020 U.S Open and was the runner-up at three other majors. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the 2018 and 2019 French Opens, and to Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2020 Australian Open.

But Thiem's last victory anywhere on tour came at Rome in May 2021. He is 0-6 this year.

In another early exit by a top player Sunday, No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur was knocked out of the tournament by 56th-ranked Magda Linette of Poland 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Jabeur began the day with a tour-leading 17 wins on clay this season. She won the Madrid Open and made it to the final of the Italian Open this month.

12:20 p.m.

The first result of the 2022 French Open is in and No. 26 seed Sorana Cirstea is the first player to reach the second round.

The 32-year-old Romanian moved on with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Tatjana Maria of Germany on Court 6 on Sunday.

Cirstea is participating in her 53rd Grand Slam tournament and she has reached one quarterfinal previously — at Roland Garros in 2009.

She made it to the fourth round in Paris a year ago. Cirstea also got that far at the Australian Open in 2017 and this January.

11:10 a.m.

Play in the year's second Grand Slam tennis tournament has started on the red clay of Roland Garros in Paris, with none of the COVID-19 restrictions that limited attendance the past two years.

The French Open is the sport's only major championship that begins on a Sunday.

The schedule includes past Grand Slam title winners such as Sloane Stephens, Garbiñe Muguruza and Dominic Thiem.

The most anticipated match of Day 1 involves Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spaniard who is seeded No. 6 and the youngest player to break into the top 10 of the men's rankings since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Alcaraz's contest against Juan Ignacio Londero is scheduled to be held last in Court Philippe Chatrier, the site's main stadium.

Novak Djokovic, last year’s men’s champion, and 13-time champion Nadal are slated to play their first-round matches on Monday. So is the No. 1-ranked woman, Iga Swiatek, who is on a 28-match winning streak.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • French Open: Dominic Thiem, Ons Jabeur lose on opening day

    Dominic Thiem and Ons Jabeur were among notable players to lose on the opening day of the French Open at Roland Garros.

  • Thiem out of sync, out of French Open with 10th loss in row

    It all used to come so easily for Dominic Thiem on a tennis court — his powerful forehand, his elegant backhand, his hit-which-shot-when calculations, all fine-tuned to the point of a title at the U.S. Open and three other Grand Slam final appearances, including two at Roland Garros. Nowadays, even though the pain from last year's torn tendon in his right wrist is no longer there, the strokes and, most disconcertingly, the wherewithal, are not what they once were, to the extent that his first-round exit at the French Open on Sunday was his 10th consecutive loss. The situation has become dire enough that Thiem, a 28-year-old Austrian once ranked No. 3 but now No. 194, acknowledged after being beaten 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 by Hugo Dellien that perhaps it's time for him to head to the lower-level Challenger Tour to get a win and gain some confidence.

  • Dominic Thiem admits he is ‘pretty far away from a win’ after French Open exit

    The former world number three, a finalist at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, bowed out in straight sets.

  • Sloane Stephens backs decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points

    Both the WTA and the ATP have announced that no points would be on offer at this year’s tournament.

  • 2022 French Open women’s singles draw, results

    The 2022 French Open women's singles draw and results. Iga Swiatek goes for her second Roland Garros title.

  • 2022 French Open: Top highlights

    Here are the best moments of 2022 French Open main draw action.

  • The French Open banana skin awaiting Emma Raducanu

    Emma Raducanu being drawn against a qualifier in the first round of Roland Garros may have, on paper, appeared the breeziest start imaginable. But 17-year-old Linda Noskova could turn out to be a banana skin in reality. The up-and-coming Czech is the reigning junior champion in Paris and who, last year - while still sporting braces and only 16 - lifted the trophy on Court 14 here.

  • 2022 NBA playoffs schedule, results: Tracking the road to the Finals

    The schedule and results from the 2021-22 NBA playoffs, including the NBA Finals.

  • 2022 NBA Conference Finals bracket, how to watch

    Were one step closer to the NBA Finals. But first, heres everything you need to know about the conference finals.

  • Top players could now boycott Wimbledon, warns Britain's Cameron Norrie

    British No 1 Cameron Norrie has warned that top players will stay away from Wimbledon this summer because there are no rankings points to play for.

  • Larry Holmes interview: 'These fighters today - they couldn't stand up against us'

    The great Larry Holmes regrets coming out of retirement to face Mike Tyson, remains thankful for his four years learning from Muhammad Ali as his sparring partner, believes Anthony Joshua “needs to show us more” and reckons he might just have schooled Tyson Fury in his prime.

  • Republicans vow to kill domestic terrorism bill in Senate

    Senate Republicans are lining up against a House-passed bill that would authorize special offices within the government to investigate and monitor domestic terrorism, which is being pushed in the wake of a racist shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. The GOP compares the proposal, which sets up offices in the Department of Homeland…

  • Hundreds protest Biden's Tokyo visit for Quad meeting

    STORY: "Their (Japan and U.S.) actions are extremely dangerous now. Japan and the U.S. are trying to conduct a war of aggression on China," said protest organiser Shunkichi Takayama, who said Biden's trip to Japan and holding the Quad summit could stoke tensions with neighbouring China.On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden will meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the "Quad," another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.Biden is also expected to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) - a programme to bind regional countries more closely through common standards in areas including supply-chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure and digital trade.Washington has lacked an economic pillar to its Indo-Pacific engagement since former President Donald Trump quit a multinational trans-Pacific trade agreement, leaving the field open to China to expand its influence.

  • Warriors need inspirational Draymond Green effort in Game 3 vs. Mavericks

    After a stinker in Game 2, the Warriors need Draymond Green at the top of his game against Dallas on the road in Game 3.

  • Rory McIlroy’s Sunday charge at US PGA Championship ends in disappointment

    McIlroy’s closing 68 in Tulsa was followed by him declining to speak to waiting reporters.

  • Louis Oosthuizen to become highest-ranked player to join Saudi rebel series

    After more than two years of reports, rumours and promises from within, the Saudi rebel circuit will finally announce players who will officially play in their opening LIV Golf Invitational next month in Hertfordshire.

  • Drugmakers propose swift pandemic response benefiting poorer countries

    Global drugmakers are lobbying for wealthy nations to fund a supply mechanism that would secure vaccines for low-income countries without delay in case of a new pandemic, but said the proposal was contingent on free cross-border trade. The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) said in a statement on Monday that global pandemic vaccine distribution needs to be put on a new footing because the world’s poorest countries were forced to wait for shots during the current pandemic. "The industry is willing to reserve an allocation of real-time production for distribution to priority populations in lower income countries, as determined by health authorities during pandemics," said IFPMA director general Thomas Cueni.

  • Cameron Norrie says no ranking points Wimbledon will be ‘like an exhibition’

    The British number one fears some top stars may opt not to compete.

  • Mick Jagger Lightly Shaded Harry Styles While Still Insisting They Have An "Easy Relationship"

    "He can't help that."View Entire Post ›

  • NBA fines Mavs $100K over continued bench antics

    The NBA upped the pressure on the Dallas Mavericks over their boisterous bench antics on Sunday, fining the club $100,000 after its latest violation of "bench decorum."