French Open updates | Ruud tops Cilic; into 1st Slam final

  • Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic during their semifinal of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. Ruud won 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    1/12

    France Tennis French Open

    Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic during their semifinal of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. Ruud won 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts as he plays Norway's Casper Ruud during their semifinal of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    2/12

    France Tennis French Open

    Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts as he plays Norway's Casper Ruud during their semifinal of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A climate activist is carried off after she tied herself to the net during the semifinal match between Croatia's Marin Cilic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    3/12

    France Tennis French Open

    A climate activist is carried off after she tied herself to the net during the semifinal match between Croatia's Marin Cilic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A climate activist ties herself to the net during the semifinal match between Croatia's Marin Cilic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    4/12

    France Tennis French Open

    A climate activist ties herself to the net during the semifinal match between Croatia's Marin Cilic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Coco Gauff of the U.S.celebrates scoring a point as she plays Italy's Martina Trevisan during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    5/12

    France Tennis French Open

    Coco Gauff of the U.S.celebrates scoring a point as she plays Italy's Martina Trevisan during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's Alexander Zverev holds his right ankle after twisting it, as Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, looks on during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    6/12

    France Tennis French Open

    Germany's Alexander Zverev holds his right ankle after twisting it, as Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, looks on during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, watch Germany's Alexander Zverev being helped to sit on a wheelchair during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    7/12

    France Tennis French Open

    Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, watch Germany's Alexander Zverev being helped to sit on a wheelchair during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spectators watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic playing Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    8/12

    APTOPIX France Tennis French Open

    Spectators watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic playing Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Italy's Martina Trevisan during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    9/12

    APTOPIX France Tennis French Open

    Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Italy's Martina Trevisan during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jessica Pegula of the U.S. returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    10/12

    France Tennis French Open

    Jessica Pegula of the U.S. returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spain's Rafael Nadal clenches his fist after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    11/12

    France Tennis French Open

    Spain's Rafael Nadal clenches his fist after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates as he defeats Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Zverev won 6-4-, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    12/12

    France Tennis French Open

    Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates as he defeats Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Zverev won 6-4-, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic during their semifinal of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. Ruud won 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts as he plays Norway's Casper Ruud during their semifinal of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A climate activist is carried off after she tied herself to the net during the semifinal match between Croatia's Marin Cilic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A climate activist ties herself to the net during the semifinal match between Croatia's Marin Cilic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Coco Gauff of the U.S.celebrates scoring a point as she plays Italy's Martina Trevisan during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Germany's Alexander Zverev holds his right ankle after twisting it, as Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, looks on during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, watch Germany's Alexander Zverev being helped to sit on a wheelchair during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Spectators watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic playing Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Italy's Martina Trevisan during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Spain's Rafael Nadal clenches his fist after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates as he defeats Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Zverev won 6-4-, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Casper Ruud
    Casper Ruud
    Norwegian tennis player
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Alexander Zverev
    Alexander Zverev
    German tennis player
  • Cori Gauff
    Cori Gauff
    US tennis player
  • Jessica Pegula
    Jessica Pegula
    American female tennis player

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

___

10:20 p.m.

Casper Ruud has become the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final by eliminating 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 at Roland Garros.

The eighth-seeded Ruud is 23 and never had been past the fourth round at any major tournament until now.

His father, Christian, was a professional tennis player from 1991 to 2001.

Ruud has shown that he can play well on clay, with tour highs of seven titles and 66 match wins on the surface since the start of 2020.

He now faces the toughest test there ever has been on clay, going up against 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday. Ruud has trained at Nadal's tennis academy in Spain and refers to the 36-year-old Spaniard as his idol.

Ruud returned Cilic's big serve well enough to break him five times and even hit more aces, 16-10. Cilic had 33 aces in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

The semifinal was interrupted for more than 10 minutes in the third set by a climate activist who attached herself to the net and knelt on the court.

___

9:45 p.m.

A climate activist wearing a T-shirt with the message “We have 1028 days left” interrupted the French Open men's semifinal between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud by attaching herself to the net and kneeling on the court.

Play was delayed for more than 10 minutes during a game with Ruud serving in the third set while leading 3-6, 6-4, 4-1, 15-all.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo looked on from near the entrance to the court and both players left while the protester was carried away by four security guards.

Eventually, Ruud and Cilic returned and were given three minutes to warmup before resuming their semifinal.

The winner of the match will face 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

There have been other episodes involving people interrupting matches at Court Philippe Chatrier over the years.

During the 2013 men's final, a topless man carrying a fiery flare jumped onto the court. In the 2009 final, a man went up to Roger Federer and tried to put a hat on his head. In the 2003 final, a male streaker hurdled the net.

___

8:45 p.m.

Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will go up against France's Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the women's doubles final at Roland Garros.

Garcia and Mladenovic won the 2016 title together in Paris and returned to the final by eliminating Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a match interrupted by a rain delay.

Gauff and Pegula are participating in their first Grand Slam tournament as a team.

Gauff also will play in the singles final against top-ranked Iga Swiatek.

___

6:20 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has advanced to the French Open final after Alexander Zverev fell during a point, injured his right ankle and stopped playing.

A little more than 3 hours into the match, Zverev was running to his right to chase a ball when he tumbled. His black outfit was covered in rust-colored clay and he immediately grabbed his lower right leg, screaming in pain.

A trainer came out to attend to him, and Nadal walked around the net to check on Zverev, too. Zverev was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Several minutes later, he came back out using crutches and said he needed to retire from the match.

Nadal won the first set 7-6 (8). The second set was also headed to a tiebreaker when Zverev went down.

___

3:05 p.m.

The retractable roof over Court Philippe Chatrier is closed for the men's semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev.

Play has started in the match.

Nadal is a 13-time champion at the French Open and owns 21 Grand Slam titles in all.

Zverev is seeking his first major championship.

___

1:45 p.m.

Coco Gauff now has a chance to leave Roland Garros with two trophies.

The 18-year-old Gauff and Jessica Pegula advanced to the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (4) in an all-American semifinal Friday.

Gauff meets top-ranked Iga Swiatek on Saturday for the singles championship.

Gauff, who is from Florida, and Pegula, a 26-year-old from New York who lost to Swiatek in the singles quarterfinals, are appearing in their first Grand Slam tournament as a team.

Gauff and Caty McNally were the runners-up in women’s doubles at last year’s U.S. Open.

Barbora Krejcikova won the singles and doubles titles at the 2021 French Open, the first time a woman claimed both in the same year at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000.

___

1:25 p.m.

Rafael Nadal will spend his 36th birthday facing No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the first French Open men’s semifinal on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The match is scheduled to begin at about 2:45 p.m. (8:45 a.m. ET) on Friday.

No. 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the second semifinal.

There is rain forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof.

Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot.

Nadal is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those numbers would add to records he already holds.

Zverev and Ruud have never won a major tournament. Cilic was the champion at the 2014 U.S. Open

The men’s singles final is Sunday.

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek faces 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in the women's singles final Saturday.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Mother of all rows as Rune, Ruud trade 'grow up', 'no respect' barbs

    Holger Rune was told to "grow up" by Casper Ruud while the Norwegian was advised to "show some respect" after the two fought out a tense French Open quarter-final in which the Danish teenager even appeared to order his own mother to leave the stadium.

  • Protester delays French Open semi-final

    The match between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up for 10 minutes.

  • The Queen to miss service of thanksgiving after suffering discomfort

    The Queen on Thursday night announced “with great reluctance” that she will not attend a St Paul’s Cathedral service of thanksgiving celebrating her reign after suffering discomfort during the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

  • French Open semi-final interrupted as protester ties herself to net

    The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up for 13 minutes Friday when a protestor ran onto the court and tied herself to the net.

  • Millennial Money: The good, bad and ugly of investing in NFTs

    NFTs are digital assets that everyone seems to want to own these days. But are they really a good thing, or is it just going to be a passing trend?

  • Casper Ruud showed ‘lack of class’ after French Open win, claims Holger Rune

    Norway’s Ruud beat Denmark’s Rune at Roland Garros.

  • Alexander Zverev: Other recent Grand Slam injuries

    Alexander Zverev was forced out of the French Open on Friday after suffering an ankle injury during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros.

  • The Real-Life Filming Locations from Where the Crawdads Sing

    The fictional places in the best-selling book came to life across Louisiana.

  • French Open: Protestor interrupts semi-final after tying themselves to tennis net

    The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was interrupted by a protestor who tied themselves to the net on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Midway through the third set of the match, the protestor, who was wearing a white t-shirt with a message written on the back in black pen, jumped onto the court and attached herself to the net.

  • French Open 2022 LIVE: Protestor ties themselves to net as Casper Ruud sets up Rafael Nadal final

    Catch up with all the action on what was an eventful men’s semi-finals at Roland Garros

  • The French Open: The Fashion Highs and Lows Over the Decades

    And why this year’s edition might mark a turning point for the sport event.

  • Andy Murray demands scheduling equality amid tennis sexism row

    Andy Murray has called for gender equality in television deals for tennis matches after his former coach and Roland-Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo became embroiled in a sexism storm. Mauresmo apologised on Thursday, after coming under intense scrutiny for suggesting there was less “appeal” in women’s matches, when she was asked why women have only featured in one of 10 night sessions this fortnight in Paris.

  • John Fetterman says his stroke leading up to Senate race was 'preventable'

    John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate nominee, released on Friday afternoon a clean bill of health in order to soon hit the campaign trail and ultimately perform in the U.S. Senate–dependent on how serious he takes his recovery from a recent stroke due to an previously unreported heart condition. In a letter, his cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said that if the current lieutenant governor takes his medications and improves his diet and exercise, he’d be a fit elected official despite suffering a stroke just four days before his 67-county win in Pennsylvania’s primary elections– a result of neglecting two heart condition diagnoses from 2017.

  • Philippine troops kill suspected bomber, capture another

    Philippine troops killed a suspected militant and captured another in a brief gunbattle with rebels aligned with the Islamic State group who are blamed for recent bombings in the south, military officials said Thursday. Army troops and police clashed briefly with fighters of the Daulah Islamiyah group on Wednesday in M’lang town in Cotabato province while searching for the people behind recent bombings believed aimed at extorting money from bus companies and other businesses in the south, military officials said. A suspected militant, Monir Lintukan, was killed in the clash and another, Randy Saro, was arrested, army battalion commander Lt. Col. Rommel Mundala said.

  • John Fetterman releases letter from cardiologist, statement on his health

    Lieutenant Governor and candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman has released a letter from his cardiologist and a statement on his health following a stroke he suffered last month.

  • Matthew Morrison says he only sent dancer one message before leaving ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

    Matthew Morrison has offered more detail about his abrupt exit from So You Think You Can Dance, which he joined in April.

  • 'Victory will be ours' -Zelenskiy on war's 100th day

    STORY: As Russia's brutal assault on its neighbor stretches to its 100th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to continue defending his country."The president is here. Our team is much bigger. The armed forces of Ukraine are here. And most importantly: our people, the people of our country are here. We have been defending Ukraine for 100 days now. Victory will be ours. Glory to Ukraine!"A war that Western countries believe Russia planned to win within hours has ground on for more than three months, with Moscow having been driven back from the capital but launching a huge new assault in the east.Ukrainian forces on Friday still held part of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia poured its forces into the battle, aiming to capture the city and control the Luhansk region. &nbsp;Members of Ukraine's foreign legion - volunteer fighters from around the world - arrived in the city on Thursday, and prepared to fight. &nbsp;22-year old Zurab said it is a war for Georgians as well.&nbsp;"We're going to push the Russians back. It will take a day, a month, or a year, it does not fucking matter. We are on the right side of history. So we're going to make sure all of us, we're gonna get back home with our families. And we're gonna make sure the occupiers won’t do the same.”Nearby Lysychansk is one of the remaining areas in Luhansk region still controlled by Ukraine's forces.Civilians there say they struggle to live without electricity and running water, as Russia tightens its grip on the area.&nbsp;But for some, the loss of internet and cell phone networks connecting them with family is the hardest part.“Our grandchildren left. How they are, how they are doing? We have no connection…“&nbsp;The massive Russian assault in the east in recent weeks has been one of the deadliest phases of the invasion.&nbsp;But on Friday, Kyiv residents viewing a display of captured Russian weapons in the city center remained hopeful for victory.&nbsp;“We are very strong, stronger than we thought. [...] We will certainly win. I am 100 percent sure.”&nbsp;

  • Marin Cilic fights through as Iga Swiatek marches on – day 11 at the French Open

    Cilic will face Norway’s Casper Ruud after the eighth seed edged past Danish teenager Holger Rune in four sets.

  • Serena, Venus Williams, Roger Federer not on Wimbledon entry lists

    Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Roger Federer, who own a combined 20 Wimbledon singles titles, are, as expected, not on the entry list for Wimbledon.

  • Ruud sets-up French Open final against 'idol' Nadal

    Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final on Friday when he set-up a French Open title clash with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, the man he described as his "idol".