French Open Twitter account throws shade at Naomi Osaka over media blackout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Roland Garros official Twitter account appeared to throw shade at Naomi Osaka on Saturday in a now-deleted tweet following the news of her media blackout at the French Open.

The account shared four photos of other players meeting with reporters at the tournament with the caption, “They understood the assignment.”

The tweet was later deleted.

Naomi Osaka’s media blackout

Osaka announced Wednesday on Twitter that she would not be speaking with any reporters throughout the tournament in Paris, citing mental health concerns for athletes.

"I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” she wrote, in part. “We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

Osaka also sent an email to tournament organizers explaining her decision, and insisted that the move “is 100% nothing against the French Open or even the press members themselves.”

“This stance is against the system requiring athletes to be forced to do press on occasions when they are suffering from mental health,” Osaka wrote, in part. “I believe it is archaic and in need of reform. After this tournament I want to work with the Tours and the governing bodies to figure out how we best compromise to change the system.”

While Osaka has more than made her position clear, that message seems like it didn’t quite land with everyone over at Roland Garros.

The French Open is set to start Sunday in Paris. Osaka, 23, has +1600 odds at BetMGM of winning the Grand Slam tournament.

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 French Open
A tweet from the official Roland-Garros account seemed to slam Naomi Osaka for refusing to meet with reporters at the French Open on Saturday. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-French Open deletes tweet on Osaka press blackout

    The tweet showed pictures of Rafa Nadal, Kei Nishikori, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff engaging with the media along with the caption: "They understood the assignment." Osaka announced before the start of the tournament that she would not do any press conferences to protect her mental health, prompting criticism from French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton.

  • Naomi Osaka wins at French Open, speaks briefly

    Naomi Osaka won her French Open first-round match after saying she would not do media press conferences at Roland Garros.

  • Tennis-Osaka fined for media boycott, could face expulsion from French Open

    Japan's Naomi Osaka could be thrown out of the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match news conferences at the tournament, the board of Grand Slam tennis tournaments said on Sunday. Osaka, who was fined 15,000 dollars for skipping the news conference after her first-round victory at Roland Garros, could also face suspension from other Grand Slam tournaments, the board added. The four-times Grand Slam champion said earlier this week she would not face the media during the French Open, citing mental health reasons.

  • French Open 2021: No. 6 Bianca Andreescu upset by Tamara Zidansek in first round

    Bianca Andreescu is out in the first round of a major for the first time.

  • Naomi Osaka's sister apologises after attempting to explain French Open press conference boycott

    As the controversy around Naomi Osaka’s press-conference boycott grew, Osaka’s sister Mari tried to explain the thinking behind the decision – only to later retract her comments with the words “I’m sorry Naomi I probably made the situation worse.” Osaka has been threatened with a default from Roland Garros – and suspension from future grand slams – if she does not climb down from her stand, which she seems to have taken with no warning or consultation, as far as the tennis authorities are concerned. When the four grand-slam events united on Sunday to put out a hardline statement, Osaka replied with a one-line tweet: “anger is a lack of understanding. change makes people uncomfortable”. Then Mari – who herself played professional tennis with limited success before retiring in March – entered the debate in a Reddit post. "Naomi mentioned to me before the tournament that a family member had come up to her and remarked that she's bad at clay,” said Mari Osaka, who is 25. “At every press conference she's told she has a bad record on clay. When she lost in Rome r1 [Round 1] she was not ok mentally. Her confidence was completely shattered and I think that everyone's remarks and opinions have gotten to her head and she herself believed that she was bad on clay.” The post then went on add that “Her solution was to block everything out. No talking to people who is going to put doubt in her mind. She's protecting her mind hence why it's called mental health. So many people are picky on this term thinking you need to have depression or have some sort of disorder to be able to use the term mental health.” After Mari had made her post, she then received multiple replies suggesting that her younger sister’s position was a misuse of the term “mental health” in order to seek a competitive advantage. Comment: Naomi Osaka's press omerta at French Open is diva behaviour at its worst She responded by deleting it and putting up another post that said “Ok so I f---ed up. My words are coming across so horribly to a lot of people who think taking care of mental health is strategic. I didn't emphasise the fact that Naomi is dealing with a ton of s--- and honestly fighting for the care of mental health in my post so now a lot of people are taking it as ‘She doesn't want to hear criticism.’” Osaka’s experienced Belgian coach Wim Fissette also joined the conversation on Monday. Speaking to German magazine Der Spiegel, Fissette said “I don't think this announcement is about her personally. Naomi has the opportunity to use her status to address problems, to initiate things, and she wants to use that. "In the USA, the issue of athletes wanting more freedom in their dealings with the press is very topical right now. They simply don't want to be threatened with punishments if they don't feel well for a day or two. Naomi knows that it's important to talk to the press. She doesn't want to change things for herself alone. It's a matter of principle for her: she wants to bring about change here, too.” This is a complex issue, but Osaka’s stand has not been helped by her lack of engagement. In the statement released by the grand-slam events on Sunday, they said that “the Roland Garros teams asked [Osaka] to reconsider her position and tried unsuccessfully to speak with her to check on her well-being, understand the specifics of her issue and what might be done to address it on site.” They received no response. It is also worth mentioning that, after her first-round loss in Rome to Jessica Pegula, Osaka was not requested for interview and thus did not have to give a press conference. She did answer questions on the eve of the match, but these were hardly hostile. They included enquiries about her Laureus Award for Sportswoman of the Year, her role as one of the new faces of Louis Vuitton and what co-chairing the Met Gala with Anna Wintour was likely to entail.

  • Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

    Tennis star Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by Grand Slam organizers on Sunday for boycotting news conferences at the French Open.They further warned Osaka of possible expulsion from future tournaments if she fails to meet her press commitments.The world number two kicked off the Open with a first-round win over Romanian competitor Patricia Maria Tig.Although Osaka gave a courtside interview, her refusal to take part in a post-match news conference has resulted in a standoff with tournament organizers.Before the tournament started, Osaka said she wouldn't attend any press conferences in Paris to protect her mental health.She explained her decision on Twitter, writing that many journalists' questions felt like "kicking a person when they're down."In a statement released on Sunday, Grand Slam organizers said that the French Open had unsuccessfully asked Osaka to reconsider.In a now-deleted tweet, French Open organizers posted pictures praising fellow tennis stars like Rafa Nadal, Kei Nishikori and Coco Gauff for engaging with the media, writing that "They understood the assignment."Osaka's management did not immediately respond to request for comment.But the player later posted a cryptic message on Twitter, writing "Anger is a lack of understanding. Change makes people uncomfortable."

  • Naomi Osaka fined $15k for declining media interviews at French Open

    Naomi Osaka, the world's No. 2 tennis star and highest-paid female athlete, was fined $15,000 by Roland Garros for declining media interviews at the French Open. The big picture: The 23-year-old "already gives very few individual interviews and has reached a level of celebrity that she can probably maintain through social media, her sponsors and coverage of her matches," the New York Times reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOsaka did not join Roland Garros' official media day last Friday, and her agent declined to comment to the Times when asked whether she would speak to broadcasters or give post-match interviews throughout the tournament.She could be fined up to $20,000 for every Roland Garros news conference that she skips.What she's saying: "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one," Osaka said in a statement on Twitter."We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.""I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it."Her sister, Mari Osaka, wrote in a since-edited Reddit post that her Naomi's trouble competing on clay was a factor in the decision. "Tennis players don't get paid to do press conferences. They only get paid when they win matches.""I don't know what she is going to do in the future when the tournament pushes back and threatens to default her but I fully support my sister's actions because she's just trying to do what's best for her."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2021 French Open women’s singles draw, results

    The 2021 French Open women's singles draw and bracket, featuring Serena Williams, a three-time champion at Roland Garros.

  • Copa America 2021 to be held in Brazil after Argentina stripped of hosting duties

    A quick change of hosts after the original two nations had games removed for different reasons

  • Video: Suriname and Brazil collide at UFC Fight Night 189

    Despite recent losses by both men, "the dream is still the same."

  • A Look At Big Ten Team Recruiting Rankings Heading Into Summer

    Official visit season is drawing near, and that means recruiting battles are heating up across the country. The Big Ten is no different, as schools in the conference are making big pushes for priority targets.

  • Quinn Ewers explains why top prospects keep leaving the state of Texas

    Five-star QB Quinn Ewers was asked why all the high-rated prospects out of the state of Texas were leaving. You can see his answer here:

  • If Trump Vanished, Few Republicans Would Look For Him, Quips Ex-GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock

    "Maybe a few prosecutors" would call out a search party, she conceded.

  • NBA-Irving blasts 'human zoo' environment at arenas after fan throws bottle

    Video posted on social media showed the bottle narrowly missed Irving, who scored 39 points in Game 4 as the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The Athletic reported https://theathletic.com/news/celtics-fan-banned-for-life-after-throwing-water-bottle-near-kyrie-irving/uBMtGJZSGwZI the fan could be banned for life from Boston's TD Garden.

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on excellent game management, an over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo plus a kind draw which saw them avoid the top sides until facing France in the final. They will get no such accommodation this time as they have been placed in the unforgiving Group F containing Germany and world champions France, with Hungary the weakest link. So it is a good thing they have one of the most exciting squads around, full of proven matchwinners to take the burden off Ronaldo. Their list of defenders alone makes for impressive reading. Ruben Dias was arguably Manchester City’s most inspirational player in their dominant run to the Premier League title while club team mate Joao Cancelo has had his best ever campaign at fullback and complements left back Raphael Guerreiro perfectly. Coach Fernando Santos has a wealth of options in holding midfield with a number of top candidates to partner mainstay Danilo Pereira, but it is his attacking options which are the most exciting. Indeed, the only concern for the coach is finding a place in the team for an overflowing list of stars containing Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva as well as the insatiable Ronaldo, who is heading into his ninth major tournament. Ronaldo, who has scored 103 times for his country, is one of few survivors of the Euro 2016 side but a winning thread remains in the current crop of players after they lifted the 2019 Nations League. To Santos, the experience of finally getting over the line could be crucial. “Since I can remember, Portugal always went to tournaments to win, that’s the standard. When I said I was going to Euro 2016 to win, I just verbalised what many thought in the past,” Santos told newspaper Record in May. “The players were surprised but now they believe it. It was not a question of not wanting to, it was because they had never really thought about it and doubted it was possible. But I was convinced if we did certain things and managed to instil in the players the benefits of doing them, we could beat anyone.” If a lack of belief held back previous talented sides containing the likes of Eusebio or Luis Figo, there can be little excuse for the current team, which is both as talented as any that came before it and knows what it takes to win on the biggest stage. Portugal Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada) Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Jose Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund) Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris), Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica) Portugal Euro 2021 fixtures Hungary vs Portugal - Tuesday, June 15 (5pm) Portugal vs Germany - Saturday, June 19 (5pm) Portugal vs France - Wednesday, June 23 (8pm) Group F latest standings

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • Helio Castroneves never stopped believing he could win a fourth Indianapolis 500

    Castroneves went 12 years between his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. Can he get a fifth?

  • Naomi Osaka's sister says clay-court criticism prompted media boycott: 'Her confidence was completely shattered'

    Mari Osaka wrote that Naomi's solution to clay-court criticism was to "block everything out."

  • With his dad 'afraid to go out,' Nonito Donaire rebukes anti-Asian hate after his title-winning KO

    It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.