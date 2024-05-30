French Open: Sabalenka, Medvedev advance as rain continues impact on Day 5

Aryna Sabalenka earned a straight-sets victory in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Thursday in Paris. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 30 (UPI) -- Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov were among the top players to advance to the third round, while other matches were again disrupted because of rain Thursday at the 2024 French Open.

Wet weather in Paris continues to morph the match schedule, for those set to play outside the two roofed complexes at Roland Garros -- Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

"It's a little advantage we get as top players, because we play in the big stadium with the roof," Sabalenka told reporters after her 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 83 Moyuka Uchijima of Japan.

"I knew that no matter what the weather was going to be, I would play my match. That's really helpful and helps to manage the energy. It's really tough when the weather is like that and you play on the outside courts."

1 hour and 4 minutes victory Aryna Sabalenka bests Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2 and will face the winner of Badosa v. Putintseva next!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/BWh4maU8ID— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 30, 2024

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland plays against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their second-round match at the French Open on Wednesday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

Sabalenka converted 4 of 7 break points, fired 26 winners and totaled just 10 forced errors in the straight-sets victory. The No. 2 Belarusian needed just 62 minutes to dispatch Uchijima, who failed to convert four break-point chances and totaled 23 forced errors.

Sabalenka, a 2023 semifinalist, will face No. 139 Paula Badosa of Spain, one of her best friends, in the third round. Badosa beat No. 39 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 on Thursday in Paris.

Third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays against Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands during their second-round match at the French Open on Wednesday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

Rybakina, another Russian-born player representing Kazakhstan, also advanced with a straight-sets triumph Thursday at Roland Garros. The No. 4 player in the world beat No. 50 Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4 in her second-round match.

No. 40 Donna Vekic of Croatia upset No. 20 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine with a 7-5, 6-4 triumph.

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays against top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland during their second-round match at the French Open on Wednesday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

No. 10 Danielle Collins of the United States, No. 11 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and No. 17 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia were among the top women's players who had their matches suspended.

No. 26 Frances Tiafoe of the United States, No. 21 Felx Auger-Aliassime of Canada and No. 20 Sebastian Baez of Argentina were among the top men's players with suspended matches.

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced after a walkover from No. 57 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria beat No. 43 Fabian Marozsan of Hungary in straight sets.

Too much from the No. 2️⃣ seed Jannik Sinner defeats home favorite Gasquet 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/xnXNulJcNS— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 29, 2024

No. 2 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 6 Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece were among the top men's players to advance through Wednesday's slate of second-round matches.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States and No. 9 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia were the top women to advance on Day 4.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Tommy Paul of the United States, Casper Ruud of Norway and Madison Keys of the United States are among the top players with matches scheduled on Day 5.