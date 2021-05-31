French Open: Roger Federer wins in first Grand Slam match in 16 months

PARIS (AP) — Roger Federer has made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis after 16 months away.

Federer’s first match at a major tournament since the 2020 Australian Open ended with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open.

Federer produced more than twice as many winners as unforced errors — 48 to 20 — and never faced a break point while improving to 8-0 against Istomin over their careers.

Federer had two operations on his right knee last year.

He will turn 40 in August.

Federer won the 2009 French Open for one of his 20 Grand Slam titles. He shares that men’s record with rival Rafael Nadal.

