French Open order of play and quarter-final schedule including Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur

Alex De Minaur celebrates after beating Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round (AP)

The French Open quarter-finals continue on Wednesday after Novak Djokovic’s shock withdrawal from the tournament due to a right knee injury.

The defending champion underwent an MRI scan after his five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo and it revealed a “torn medial meniscus”, forcing him to pull out of his quarter-final against Casper Ruud.

Djokovic defeated Ruud in last year’s French Open final but the Norwegian now progresses to the semi-finals for a third straight year, where he will face either Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur.

Zverev, the fourth seed, will be considered the favourite to reach Sunday’s final from this side of the draw after Djokovic’s exit, with De Minaur the first Australian to progress to quarters in Paris since Lleyton Hewitt 20 years ago.

On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will look to set up another semi-final clash after their thrilling battle in Madrid last month. Sabalenka takes on 17-year-old star Mirra Andreeva, while Rybakina is in action against the Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini.

French Open order of play: Wednesday 5 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

All times UK (BST)

Not before 1:15pm

Jasmine Paolini (2) vs Elena Rybakina (4)

Mirra Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)

Not before 7:15pm

Alexander Zverev (4) vs Alex de Minaur (11)

For the full order of play, click here

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s quarter finals, women’s quarter finals

Thursday 6 June: Women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final