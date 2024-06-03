French Open order of play and quarter-final schedule including Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas and Gauff vs Jabeur

(Getty Images)

The French Open quarter-finals begin on Tuesday as the clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas highlights a blockbuster day of action at Roland Garros.

The schedule begins with US Open champion Coco Gauff’s meeting with three-time grand slam finalist Ons Jabeur, as the American looks to set up a rematch of her 2022 French Open defeat to Iga Swiatek.

The World No 1 will be second on Philippe-Chatrier against the Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, as Swiatek bids to extend her winning run in Paris to 19 matches.

Second seed Jannik Sinner and 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov then kick off the action on the men’s side, with both players looking to reach the French Open semi-finals for the first time.

The winner there will face either Alcaraz or Tsitsipas, who take the night session slot. Alcaraz looked back to his best as he thrashed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday, while Tsitsipas is a former French Open finalist.

French Open order of play: Tuesday 4 June

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00am BST

(3) Coco Gauff vs (8) Ons Jabeur

(1) Iga Swiatek vs (5)Marketa Vondrousava (5)

(10) Grigor Dimitrov vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Not before 7:15pm BST

(9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (3) Carlos Alacaraz

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11pm. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final