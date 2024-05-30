French Open officials ban alcohol from stands after player complaints

Tennis fans will no longer be allowed to drink alcohol in the stands at the 2024 French Open in Paris. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

May 30 (UPI) -- French Open officials banned alcohol consumption in the Roland Garros stands after several players complained about fan behavior, tournament director Amelia Mauresmo announced Thursday in Paris.

"We are happy to see there is an atmosphere with emotions and spectators are there," Mauresmo said. "On the other hand, we will be uncompromising on the respect of the players, on the respect of the game and the Roland Garros tournament."

No. 115 David Goffin of Belgium told reporters that one fan spit gum at him during his first-round win over Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland also criticized the crowd for screaming during her rallies and before returns.

"This is serious for us," Swiatek said Wednesday during an on-court interview. "We are fighting our whole lives to be better and better. Sometimes it's hard to accept that. The stakes are big. There is a lot of money here to win. Losing a few points may change a lot.

"Please, guys, if you can support us between the rallies, not during, that would be really, really amazing."

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland plays against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their second-round match at the 2024 French Open on Wednesday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

Iga Świątek appeals to the French crowd, asking them to respect players focus by not making noise during the rallies. Her ask was met with supportive applause. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/8k8w6Ve4lL— TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2024

Mauresmo said officials made particular observations during Goffin's match. Goffin said the atmosphere was "starting to become ridiculous."

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal of Spain bids farewell to the public after loosing to German Alexander Zverev in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Monday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

"Alcohol was allowed until now in the stands, not in all the stands, [but] that's over," Mauresmo said. "If they exceed the limit, if they don't behave well or if they throw things at the players, that's it."

Mauresmo also said that umpires are going to be more strict about fan behavior.

The crowd is showing during a match between Carlos Alcaraz and J.J. Wolf at the 2024 French Open on Sunday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

The French Open schedule, which continues to be disrupted because of rain, will continue through Thursday night in Paris. The third round is expected to start Friday.