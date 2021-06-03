French Open: No. 1 Ash Barty retires injured in second round

An injured No. 1 seed Ash Barty retired from the French Open in the second round on Thursday.

Barty trailed 45th-ranked Magda Linette of Poland 6-1, 2-2. Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, has been bothered by a left hip injury that flared up last weekend.

She went off court for treatment after the first set, two days after taking a medical timeout in her first-round three-set win.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Barty’s exit means that the world’s top three players are out of the tournament without losing a completed match. No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew after her first-round win, citing mental health. No. 3 Simona Halep withdrew before the tournament due to a left calf tear.

The highest-ranked woman left in the draw is Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka, who has never made a Grand Slam quarterfinal. Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek, the eighth seed, is the favorite.

