French Open nears familiar territory of a Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic final

Wintry winds, empty stands, late-night finishes. From the moment Victoria Azarenka stormed off court on the first morning – claiming that “I live in Florida, I am used to hot weather” – this French Open has been radically different from the norm.

Now, though, the bookmakers believe that Sunday’s showpiece will return us to more familiar territory. As the men’s final approaches, their odds favour a record 56th meeting – and 14th at Roland Garros – between the two dominant players of the past decade: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

To get there, these serial champions must evade a couple of would-be ambushers on the road. In Friday’s semi-finals, world No 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Djokovic for the first time at a major, before Diego Schwartzman – the 28-year-old Argentine – will look to reprise his stunning 6-2, 7-5 victory over Nadal in Rome three weeks ago.

In normal circumstances, one might write both matches off as a foregone conclusion. We have been searching for cracks in the glass ceiling of men’s tennis for several years now, only for the ancien regime to ruthlessly suppress all challengers.

These are not normal circumstances, however. Even before this event began, Nadal was already warning that “conditions here probably are the most difficult for me ever in Roland Garros”. Now it looks as if Sunday’s final could become the first grand-slam showpiece to be played in 13 degrees.

Nadal’s 12 French Open titles have been built not only on the withering power of his legendary leftie forehand, but also on the vicious top spin that makes the ball leap up at your throat. On a hot day in May or early June, he is unplayable on Court Philippe Chatrier: the minotaur in his labyrinth. But now, in early October, the cold is muffling his superpowers.

In the small hours of Wednesday morning, Nadal experienced an uncomfortable role-reversal against 19-year-old Jannik Sinner. For once, he was the one scrambling against his opponent’s superior firepower. The apparently straightforward scoreline – 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 – concealed how close he was to the edge of his nerves.

Schwartzman will present a very different challenge. At 5ft 7in, he is the shortest man to reach a major semi-final since Harold Solomon here 40 years ago. He won’t be cudgelling many winners, but neither does he miss very often. And his backhand – the area that Nadal usually targets against most opponents – is all but impermeable, as the recent US Open champion Dominic Thiem discovered on Tuesday in an exhausting five-hour quarter-final.

If Schwartzman has a puncher’s chance, Tsitsipas’s prospects are harder to assess. Djokovic said that he experienced “some neck issues and some shoulder issues” in his own quarter-final win on Wednesday night. But Pablo Carreno Busta, his victim in that match, was sceptical. “Every time the game gets complicated,” Carreno Busta said, “he asks for medical assistance.”

Perhaps there was something prophetic in Nadal’s pre-tournament warnings regarding the combination of new Wilson balls – which are slightly larger than the old Babolats – and cold temperatures. As he put it: “The ball, [when it is] super heavy, becomes dangerous for the elbow and for the shoulders.”

Djokovic’s fitness is the key. Should those niggles return, then Tsitsipas’s athleticism and well-rounded game should carry him into a first major final. If not, then Paris’s icy conditions could have been made for Djokovic – the man from the Serbian ski resort of Mount Kapaonik – to skate his way to the title.