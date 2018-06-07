French Open men's semi-finals -- at a glance

Nadal won the French Open title on all the previous 10 occasions he has reached the semi-finals Nadal won the French Open title on all the previous 10 occasions he has reached the semi-finals (AFP Photo/Eric FEFERBERG)

Paris (AFP) - Friday's French Open semi-finals -- at a glance:

Rafael Nadal v Juan Martin del Potro

Head-to-head: Nadal leads 9-5

Nadal

-- Bidding to win 11th French Open, which would tie Margaret Court's all-time record of most singles titles won at a single Grand Slam.

-- Has never failed to win Roland Garros after reaching semi-finals, but joked on Thursday that he "is a human person".

-- The 32-year-old won record 11th Monte Carlo and Barcelona titles earlier this year and has an 84-2 winning record in Paris.

-- Victory in the final would make him the third player to make $100 million in prize money after Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

He says: "I don't have any obligation to win, first thing. Second thing, if you don't feel the pressure, it's because you don't love the sport."

Del Potro

-- Is playing in the semi-finals for the first time since 2009 after years of injury woe.

-- Has had wrist surgery four times.

-- His nine wins over players ranked world number one is a record for players to have never been No 1 themselves.

-- The Argentinian has some of the most partisan fans in tennis, but became angered by a Marin Cilic supporter's supposed hissing while he was serving in his quarter-final win.

-- Dedicated his maiden Masters title at Indian Wells in March to his dog Cesar, which died the month before.

He says: "I had surgery three times on my wrist and I was close to quitting this sport. I don't have words to explain what this means to me and my team."

Marco Cecchinato v Dominic Thiem

Head-to-head: First meeting

Cecchinato

-- First Italian man in 40 years to reach Grand Slam semi-final after stunning 12-time major winner Djokovic in last-eight

-- In 2016 was suspended for 18 months by the Italian tennis federation having been accused of fixing. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

-- Had never won a match at the Slams before this year's Roland Garros

-- Ranked at 72, guaranteed now at least to be at 27 (and seeded for Wimbledon)

-- Lowest ranked Roland Garros semi-finalist since number 99 Andrey Medvedev in 1999

-- Could become first Italian man to win Paris title since Adriano Panatta in 1976

He says: "I would sign with blood to win against Thiem and reach the final even if I were to lose against Nadal."

Thiem

-- Into third semi-final at Roland Garros

-- Completed six months mandatory national service with Austrian military in 2014

-- Only man to have defeated Nadal on clay this year

-- Girlfriend is French star Kristina Mladenovic

-- In past, has trained by carrying tree trunks on his back to build physique

He says: "I think for me it's time to move on to make a great step, because I'm turning 25 (in September). I'm not that young anymore."