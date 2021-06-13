French Open men's final 2021 live score: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest updates

Vicki Hodges
·10 min read
Djokovic is aiming to become the first man in the Open Era to win all four grand slams twice - Reuters
01:59 PM

Djokovic 5-5 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Oooh eer, Djokovic misses a regulation overhead smash to hand Tsitsipas a free point at the start of his service game, but moves his rival side-to-side then draws him in before executing the next volley.

A wonder cross court service return from Tsitsipas piles on the pressure at 15-30 and the crowd start to find their voice and show where their attention lies. Djokovic responds with an ace down the T, but then inexplicably skies a forehand off the top of his racket as Tsitsipas sets up a first set point. Wow. He's barely had a look in on Djokovic's serve this set. A lengthy rally plays out, the longest of the match so far at 26 strokes, neither man wanting to go for broke, but Djokovic seizes his moment and draws the error. And some deep hitting gets Djokovic out of the danger zone and back on serve.

01:52 PM

Djokovic* 4-5 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Fantastic service game from Tsitsipas. He heads to three game points but Djokovic won't let him close it out quietly. The Greek chases down a drop shot and clips his reply at an angle. Djokovic somehow manages to clip around the net, but Tsitsipas mops up again at the net. Great play from both now.

01:48 PM

Djokovic 4-4 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

After 13 straight points, Djokovic loops a forehand into the tramlines. It had to happen eventually. Normal service resumes, backing up a service return to swipe a forehand winner into the corner and then flicks another winner from the same wing into the opposite corner for 40-15. His trusty forehand fails him during the next point, his first one lost after a first serve, but it's firing again during the next shorter rally.

01:43 PM

Djokovic* 3-4 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas changes things up, opts for his own drop shot and gets Djokovic motoring to make the reply. He chases it down, but the fifth seed is at the net to mop up. Great short play from Tsitsipas again as he responds to one drop shot from Djokovic. The Serb gets his sprinting books on, he lifts the ball into the net, but his foot gets caught in the clay and he slides beside the net to the floor. He retreats to his chair to shake himself off, didn't look like he twisted his foot or anything, but Tsitsipas puts his foot back on the gas and holds to 30.

Tsitsipas is competing in his first grand slam final - AP
01:38 PM

Djokovic 3-3 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

The points keep coming thick and fast on Djokovic's serve - now up to 12 straight points. He's also only missed one first serve! Back to you, Stefanos.

01:34 PM

Djokovic* 2-3 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas shows great athleticism to work the angles and smash an overhead home on his way to 30-0. Djokovic reels him back but the fifth seed sends down another ace and then watches on favourably as Djokovic pushes wide with a forehand. It remains on serve.

01:30 PM

Djokovic 2-2 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Seven straight points on Djokovic's serve as he toys with Tsitispas and steps into anything short to produce the killer shot. A well-executed drop shot makes it back-to-back love holds for the 18-times grand slam champion.

01:27 PM

Djokovic* 1-2 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas finding his rhythm on his serve now as he rattles to three game points. He's enjoying working Djokovic on the baseline and executing the winner. He holds to 15.

01:23 PM

Djokovic 1-1 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Composed start from Djokovic on his service game, drawing on all of his experience from his numerous grand slam finals. He holds to love.

Meanwhile, success for Jo Konta in Nottingham.

01:21 PM

Djokovic* 0-1 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas opens up and sends down a double fault under the glorious blue skies in Paris. He's on the board this game in the next point as Djokovic blinks first during their first baseline rally. The fifth seed stays toe-to-toe during the next duel but whips a forehand into the tramlines for 15-30. A couple of first serves ease the nerves and move Tsitsipas to game point before Djokovic reels him back to deuce with a backhand down the line.

Djokovic's timing is off during the next rally as he pulls another forehand wide but errors are present in both players understandably at the start of the final, as the fifth seed hits wide, and then watches a service return winner fly by him. It brings up a first break point for the world No 1, but he can only look on as Tsitsipas flicks his wrists and times a beautiful backhand winner down the line.

Djokovic outlasts his rival during the next baseline duel for break point No 2 - this time saved by a first ace out wide which has incredible bounce. And he backs it up with a second ace to turn the game to his advantage. He completes the hat-trick of aces and retreats to his chair to pick up his towel slightly relieved.

01:07 PM

Here come the players

Tsitsipas heads out on to Court Philippe Chatrier first sporting a caricature face mask. Djokovic follows to great applause in the half-filled stadium. The warm-up is underway.

12:51 PM

First set key to Tsitsipas’ hopes

Today’s final is a rerun of last year’s semi-final, which Djokovic won in five after Tsitsipas recovered from dropping the opening two sets.

On that occasion, the Greek ran out of steam in the decider and will have learned that he needs to be fast out of the blocks today.

Djokovic has won 264 matches and lost just five when he wins the first set. Stan Wawrinka indeed was the last player to recover from losing the opening set to win through - but you have to go back to the 2016 US Open final.

12:41 PM

What both players have said

Tsitsipas:

"All I can think of is my roots, and where I came from. I came from a small place outside Athens. My dream was to play here, to play on the big stage of the French Open one day. I never thought I would do it."

Djokovic:

"It is not the first time that I play an epic semi-final in a Grand Slam and then I have to come back in less than 48 hours and play finals. My recover abilities are pretty good, I must say, throughout my career. I know what I need to do."

12:26 PM

Djokovic's path to final

After coming through the first three rounds in straight sets, the world No 1 was given a proper scare by Italian qualifer Lorenzo Musetti who took the opening two sets on a tiebreak before Djokovic rallied back and the 19-year-old retired in the fifth set trailing 4-0 down.

Ninth seed Matteo Berrettini also won a tie-break against Djokovic before losing in the fourth after another bruising three and a half hours on court for the second match running.

Djokovic route to final

Semi-final: 3-Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2

Quarter-final: 9-Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-3 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5

Fourth-round: Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-7(7) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-0 4-0 (Retired)

Third-round Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-1 6-4 6-1

Second-round: Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-3 6-2 6-4

First-round: Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-2 6-4 6-2

Total time on court: 16 hours and 38 minutes

12:21 PM

Tsitsipas’ route to the final

While the tennis world was eulogising over Djokovic’s four and a bit epic with Nadal, it was easy to forget that Tsitsipas outlasted Alex Zverev in his own semi-final earlier in the day.

The Greek won the fifth set 6-3 after a rollercoaster contest that saw Zverev recover from losing the opening two sets.

The 22-year-old has only lost three sets overall this fortnight, the other coming in his third-round win over John Isner.

Tsitsipas' journey

Semi-final: 6-Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3

Quarter-final: 2-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6-3 7-6(3) 7-5

Fourth round: 12-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-3 6-2 7-5

Third-round: 31-John Isner (USA) 5-7 6-3 7-6(3) 6-1

Second-round: Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-3 6-4 6-3

First-round: Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 7-6(6) 6-3 6-1

Total time on court: 15 hours and 12 minutes

12:10 PM

Another day, another trophy

Barbora Krejcikova can allow herself a night of celebrating after backing up yesterday’s maiden grand slam singles success by clinching the doubles title today.

In the process, the Czech becomes the first woman in 21 years (since Mary Pierce) to complete the double at the same French Open.

Krejcikova joined fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova to beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2.

Take a bow, Barbora.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova celebrate winning the women&#39;s doubles title - Shutterstock
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova celebrate winning the women's doubles title - Shutterstock

11:58 AM

Final preview

Less than 48 hours from playing one of the “top three matches that I ever played in my entire career”, and it would be a fair question to mull over just how Novak Djokovic can replenish his energy levels and restore his concentration efforts for today’s showdown with first-time finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On the one hand, the Greek fifth seed might have been watching Djokovic’s extraordinary battle royale with King of the Clay Rafa Nadal late on Friday evening with a wry smile as the sweat dripped off both players as they took their incredible rivalry to another out-of-this-world level. Or was he simply watching like the majority of us, simply in awe of the video-game like tennis on display scratching his head and pondering ‘how on earth can I compete with that?’

We all know by now, however, that Djokovic is super-human and has the physical and mental strength to get himself back up to the level that is required for today’s proceedings. After all, not only has he guaranteed that Nadal will not be able to stretch his grand slam titles tally and surpass Roger Federer in the process to 21, but the Serbian world No 1 has the huge opportunity to narrow the gap on the two other titans in men’s tennis to one major by securing his 19th major and second French Open title.

Victory would see Djokovic become only the third man after Rod Laver and Roy Emerson to win all the four grand slam titles twice, his seventh title in a span of 11 slams and also keep alive the chance to land all four majors in the same calendar year.

With the majority of the focus on Djokovic’s shoulders, Tsitsipas heads into his first major final as the underdog and seemingly with nothing to lose. That could make him a dangerous opponent, but that Djokovic, as his experience has shown over the years, will not underestimate.

How do you see this final panning out? Offer your predictions in the comments below.

